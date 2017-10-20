Flavour is one of Africa's biggest music export who has in last decade won the hearts of many through his songs, especially the womenfolk.

We take a look at some of the women who have been linked romantically to Flavour over the past few years

Onyinye Onungwa is probably the first lady to be linked to Flavour immediately he became a celebrity. She, however, claimed she was in a relationship with Flavour before he moved on to other women including Anna Banner and Sandra Okagbue.

Another lady who was reportedly linked to Flavour was Beverly Ukegbu. Popularly known as Beverly Heels, she was one fine lady who has a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Houston in the United States. She is also a singer and a dancer. She was rumored to have been engaged to Flavour back in 2012.

The rumored relationship between Flavour and music star, Chidinma Ekile came as a surprise to fans and admirers, as everyone loved the idea. It would be recalled that when Chidinma deleted all her photos from her Instagram page, she didn't delete the pictures of Flavour, thereby speculating that they were an item.

When Flavour started dating Sandra Okagbue in 2014, who was the former Delta soap queen and daughter of the late Obi of Onitsha, it looked like a match made from heaven. It didn't take long before the reports of pregnancy rumors started filtering the air. However, that relationship didn't last long but is blessed with a daughter, making Sandra the baby mama number one.

Flavour's taste for classy and beautiful beauty queens obviously became a habit when in 2015 he started dating Anna Banner who was the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2012 and represented Nigeria at the 2013 Miss World pageant. Anna gave birth to a beautiful daughter for the music star, making her the second baby mama because the relationship ended when she allegedly discovered that Flavour still had something on with Sandra Okagbue.