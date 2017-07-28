Home >

Flavour :  Singer wants you to see his half naked body

Flavour Singer wants you to see his half naked body

The music star shared this jaw dropping yummy photo of himself in the spirit of throwback.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flavour play

Flavour

Photo Of The Day Flavour and blind singer Semah G. Weifur, a vision in white
Flavour Singer strips, showing off hot body in new fierce photos
Flavour 'Catch you' [Video]
Flavour Singer’s album release strategy is the weirdest ever
Flavour 'Virtuous woman' [Video]
Pulse Album Review Flavour keeps things moving with “Ijele The Traveler” album
Flavour Singer unveils release date, artwork for fifth studio album "Ijele (The Traveler)"
Flavour Singer's album "Ijele (The Traveler)" out now
Flavour This video of music star dancing is giving us life
Reekado Banks Singer calls out DJ Xclusive for taking him out of a song
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Flavour wants you to see his sexy body!

The music star shared this jaw dropping yummy photo of himself in the spirit of throwback.

play Flavour is yummy in this photo (Instagram)

 

The singer chose to bare his body for the most part of the bodyshoot showing off ink arts on his chiselled body while striking a sultry pose.

"If I catch u," he wrote alongside it on Instagram with a banana emoji. The good looking singer left his dreads away from his face as he sat in a laid back manner.

He sure looks good!

The 'Nabania' crooner his album "Ijele The Traveller" last month. Meanwhile, check out this video of Flavour dancing below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Flavour Singer wants you to see his half naked bodybullet
2 Buhari el-Rufai's memo reportedly shocks President, APCbullet

frontpage

It's important to maintain a healthy body weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 moves that will flatten your abs, no crunches required
Mother and child
Lady Smarts Your baby food might have lead in it—here's what you need to know
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "My girlfriend of 2 years still acts single"
Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns