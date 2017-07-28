Flavour :  Singer wants you to see his half naked body

Flavour wants you to see his sexy body!

The music star shared this jaw dropping yummy photo of himself in the spirit of throwback.

The singer chose to bare his body for the most part of the bodyshoot showing off ink arts on his chiselled body while striking a sultry pose.

"If I catch u," he wrote alongside it on Instagram with a banana emoji. The good looking singer left his dreads away from his face as he sat in a laid back manner.

He sure looks good!

The 'Nabania' crooner his album "Ijele The Traveller" last month. Meanwhile, check out this video of Flavour dancing below.