The idea that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have a thing going on has had mixed reactions from fans and admirers.

Some are of the opinion that these guys are just enjoying an awesome time together as good friends while others feel this is more than your usual friendship as they might be lovers.

For us, we would love to share with you three times these guys have given us a tip-off about their relationship even though some might think this friendship has been over-flogged.

1. The golden 'Kiss' at GidiFest

If you missed any of the signs of the possible relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage then let's take you back to GidiFest which took place back in on Easter Friday, March 30, 2018, where all party lovers and Lagos ballers where in attendance to celebrate one of the biggest events of the year.

Among the music stars who turned up to perform on stage were Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. First to come on stage was Tiwa Savage who looked sexy as usual and was later joined on stage by Wizkid which received a lot of cheers for the fans. Just when we thought it was going to be the usual collaboration, as usual, the unexpected happened as Wikid drew Tiwa Savage close to himself and gave her a very cute kiss on her chin!

2. The unusual birthday shout out

Ok, guys, this was the part that kind of tipped everyone off suggesting that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid were more than friends. It was Tiwa's birthday on February 5, 2018, and as usual, everyone took out time to send out birthday wishes to the music star and then it was the turn of 'Starboy' him.

Wizkid didn't post just one but he posted five of Tiwa Savage's photos on his Instagram page! And he even went as far as calling her his 'Queen' This is something that he has never done for any singer, while some people said it was because of their 'close friendship,' others were a bit skeptical about it.

3. The O2 arena scene

A few weeks ago, Wizkid got everyone talking when he shutdown O2 Arena in London where he performed to a 20,000 crowd. While we were still shocked at his capacity to sell out an auditorium that big, something more magical happened.