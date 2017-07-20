Home > Celebrities >

Halima Abubakar comes to Poko's defence over photo backlash

Halima Abubakar Actress comes to Poko's defence over photo backlash

Contrary to what most of the commenters assumed, Halima believes that her fans who have seen her at her best should see her at her worst.

  • Published:
play

Halima Abubakar 'Please don't donate money on my behalf' actress speaks out
Halima Abubakar "I am going nowhere" actress on fibroid complications
Celebrity Birthday Halima Abubakar is a year older today
Halima Abubakar Actress oozes sexual appeal in new photo
Halima Abubakar Actress warns women against fasting and praying for men
Halima Abubakar 'I have 9 years before hitting menopause' actress reveals
Halima Abubakar 'Negative comments do not move me', says actress
Halima Abubakar Actress questions President Buhari's 'priorities'
Halima Abubakar Actress comes for 'Internet gangsters'
Halima Abubakar 'Marriage is overrated' actress reveals
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Since news of Halima Abubakar's relapsed fibroid condition, Nigerians have had a field day spinning the situation out of control, a situation made worse by a photo of the sick actress shared by Tonto Dikeh.

Nigerian social media have since dragged Poko for sharing the unflattering photo of Halima, but she sees things differently.

The sick actress took to Instagram to defend her friend's actions, saying that she did what she did "out of love"

ALSO READ: 'Halima Abubakar taught me a lot,' actress reveals

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(instagram)

 

Contrary to what most of the commenters assumed, Halima believes that her fans who have seen her at her best should see her at her worst.

Sharing a stunning snap of Tonto, Halima wrote:

"I want to use this Lil strength in me now to thank my wonderful friend @tontolet who came into town to shoot a movie, but left her work to come pick me up when I told her I was in the hospital. she said don't move an inch give me the address (bless her) out of love she made sure I was safe and I already shared my journey with you all.

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse play

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse

(instagram)

 

"How many friends will make sure you take your medication, force you to eat and monitor your temperature? All she did was out of love and so you all can pray for me         you all have seen me at my best and you should see me at my lowest (no shame)I basically showed you all my womb,a picture is nothing to me(I rocked the baldness) help me thank her for dropping all she had to do for me..Notting but pure love.

  play (Instagram)

"Only good friends will do that.Money was never involved in her gestures.She is naturally a kind soul and I will forever be grateful @tontolet for that single post, you all have been praying for me❤️❤️❤️ that's noble act. I love you for ever. you are a great friend #but those drugs bitter sha thank you mama king. pls thank her for doing that for me.

"I have nothing but respect for you. #womensupportingwomen#friendshipforever"

ALSO READ: "I am going nowhere" actress on fibroid complications

As earlier reported, Halima has suffered a relapse of her fibroid issues and had to be hospitalised.

The actress, however, pleaded with her fans not to donate money for her, to avoid being exploited.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid, Justin Skye Timeline of couple's rumoured relationshipbullet
2 Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian saysbullet
3 R. Kelly Singer accused of brainwashing young women into his "cult"bullet

Celebs

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus Actress recovers fully, comes for haters
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola at a wedding in the United Kingdom
Mr Eazi Temi Otedola celebrates star with flying banner [Video]
Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola
Timi Dakolo Singer, wife goof around in traffic
Anita Solomon celebrates son, Micah as he turns two
Maje Ayida Fitness trainer's love child turned two today