Halima Abubakar comes to Poko's defence over photo backlash

Since news of Halima Abubakar's relapsed fibroid condition, Nigerians have had a field day spinning the situation out of control, a situation made worse by a photo of the sick actress shared by Tonto Dikeh.

Nigerian social media have since dragged Poko for sharing the unflattering photo of Halima, but she sees things differently.

The sick actress took to Instagram to defend her friend's actions, saying that she did what she did "out of love"

Contrary to what most of the commenters assumed, Halima believes that her fans who have seen her at her best should see her at her worst.

Sharing a stunning snap of Tonto, Halima wrote:

"I want to use this Lil strength in me now to thank my wonderful friend @tontolet who came into town to shoot a movie, but left her work to come pick me up when I told her I was in the hospital. she said don't move an inch give me the address (bless her) out of love she made sure I was safe and I already shared my journey with you all.

"How many friends will make sure you take your medication, force you to eat and monitor your temperature? All she did was out of love and so you all can pray for me you all have seen me at my best and you should see me at my lowest (no shame)I basically showed you all my womb,a picture is nothing to me(I rocked the baldness) help me thank her for dropping all she had to do for me..Notting but pure love.

"Only good friends will do that.Money was never involved in her gestures.She is naturally a kind soul and I will forever be grateful @tontolet for that single post, you all have been praying for me❤️❤️❤️ that's noble act. I love you for ever. you are a great friend #but those drugs bitter sha thank you mama king. pls thank her for doing that for me.

"I have nothing but respect for you. #womensupportingwomen#friendshipforever"

As earlier reported, Halima has suffered a relapse of her fibroid issues and had to be hospitalised.