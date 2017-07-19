Home > Celebrities >

Halima Abubakar :  'Please don't donate money on my behalf' actress speaks out

The movie star is pleading with fans and followers not to donate money on her behalf to anyone.

  • Published:
Halima Abubakar play

Halima Abubakar

(Instagram)

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar who is currently undergoing medical treatment over fibroid complications has begged fans not to raise money for her.

The movie star in a post shared via Instagram today, July 19, 2017, is pleading with fans and followers not to donate money on her behalf to anyone.

play Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse (Instagram)

 

She wrote, "Am grateful to everyone who has shown me love and encouragement at this point in my life.May God bless you all.Both far and near, only Goodness will follow you all.I want to be known as a positive soul and not a sad one, so I plead to you all not to donate any money on my behalf to anyone.

I see people already trying to make money out of it.kindly don't.And pls am not dying, so no need for the hashtag. You all are awesome and am covered.If I don't ask for money my self, then it's not from me.I have wonderful people around me.kindly stop the lies .i want this smile to be permanent and so shall it be Amin.

I won't keep silent like those who did and got no support, pls stop spreading lies about me.if you want to pray for me, I appreciate it, if you want to call me since you have my numbers, I will appreciate it too, but don't come on social media and keep talking.Thank you once again and I am humbled by all your gestures. I love you all. Thank you to those who privately reached out to me.I shall print your names to specially thank you so sorry can't reply."

play

Abubakar is currently undergoing medical treatment for the complications she suffered from her Fibroid operation in India earlier this year.

