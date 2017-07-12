Celebrity Birthday :  Rita Dominic is a year older today

Rita Dominic real name, Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha, is a Nigerian actress and producer.

A member of the Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State, Dominic attended the Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, before heading to the University of Port Harcourt, where she graduated with a BA (Honours) Degree in Theatre Arts in 1999.

The Nollywood diva started performing as a child, appearing in school plays and children's television shows in Imo State.

In 1998 she starred in her first movie, "A Time to Kill" and won the City People Awards in 2004 as the Most Outstanding Actress. In 2012 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

She has since starred in over 100 Nollywood productions.