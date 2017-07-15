Beyonce :  Check out singer's amazing post-baby body

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Beyonce recently welcomed a set of twins - a boy and a girl.

It's only been one month after this incredible feat and the Queen B is already flaunting her post-baby body.

She flaunted her amazing figure when she stepped out with her husband, Jay Z.

The couple were seen at Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa's listening party for his new album.

Once again, the pop star has shown the world why she remains the Queen.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old pop star has finally unveiled her twins.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 14, she also revealed their names.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the photo that showed the infants' faces.

ALSO READ: Beyonce's premature twins under monitoring at hospital

This picture has been recreated by some people.