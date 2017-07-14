Beyonce unveils her adorable twins

One month after Beyonce welcomed a set of twins, the 35-year-old pop star has finally unveiled her bundles of joy - a boy and a girl.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 14, Beyonce also confirmed the names of her new additions.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the photo that showed the infants' faces.

Conspicuously missing in Beyonce's official photo with the twins are her husband, Jay-Z, whose latest album - 4:44 - went platinum in one week of release, and Blue Ivy, their first daughter.

The photo has already garnered over two million likes.