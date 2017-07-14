Beyonce unveils her adorable twins

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 14, Beyonce also confirmed the names of the Carters' new additions.
"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the photo that showed the infants' faces.
Conspicuously missing in Beyonce's official photo with the twins are her husband, Jay-Z, whose latest album - 4:44 - went platinum in one week of release, and Blue Ivy, their first daughter.
The photo has already garnered over two million likes.