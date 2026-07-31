A nurse breaks down the 3 reasons you should never give water to someone after a serious accident

A nurse breaks down the 3 reasons you should never give water to someone after a serious accident

Why accident victims beg for water—and why you shouldn't give it to them, according to a nurse

A nurse breaks down the 3 reasons you should never give water to someone after a serious accident

A viral video explains why giving water to accident victims may be dangerous before medical help arrives.

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Doctors generally advise against food or drinks due to choking risks and possible emergency surgery.

The claim that water "thins the blood" and prevents clotting is not supported by current medical evidence and has yet to be verified by a licensed doctor.

Imagine you're driving home after work when traffic suddenly comes to a standstill. Ahead, there's been a serious accident. You rush over with a few other bystanders to help before the ambulance arrives.

One of the victims is conscious. They're breathing, looking directly at you and repeating the same plea over and over again: "Please...water."

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Your instinct is probably the same as most people's—you reach for the nearest bottle. After all, someone who is thirsty should be given water, right?

Not necessarily.

According to a nurse whose video has gone viral on social media, giving water to someone who has just been involved in a serious accident could actually put them at greater risk.

In the clip, she explains why emergency responders often avoid giving trauma victims anything to eat or drink before they receive medical attention.

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The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewers saying they had no idea this was standard first-aid practice.

While several of the nurse's explanations align with established emergency medical guidance, one of her claims that drinking water "thins the blood" and makes it harder for the body to clot has not been backed by current medical evidence and has yet to be verified by a licensed doctor.

So, why do medical professionals often advise against giving accident victims water, even when they desperately ask for it? Here's what the evidence says.

1. An accident victim could choke on the water

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One of the biggest concerns is the risk of choking, also known as aspiration.

People involved in serious accidents may have suffered a head injury, spinal injury or severe shock. Even if they are awake and talking, their ability to swallow safely may be impaired.

If they suddenly lose consciousness or cannot coordinate swallowing properly, water can enter the airway instead of the oesophagus.

This can block breathing or allow fluid into the lungs, a potentially life-threatening complication known as aspiration.

This is one reason first responders are trained to avoid giving anything by mouth to trauma patients unless they have been medically assessed.

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2. They may need emergency surgery

A nurse breaks down the 3 reasons you should never give water to someone after a serious accident

Another reason hospitals generally avoid giving trauma patients food or drinks is that they may require urgent surgery.

If emergency surgery becomes necessary, the patient will likely receive general anaesthesia. During anaesthesia, the body's protective airway reflexes are temporarily reduced.

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If there is food or liquid in the stomach, there is a risk that it could be vomited and accidentally inhaled into the lungs.

This is known as pulmonary aspiration and can lead to serious complications, including aspiration pneumonia.

Although hospitals have ways to reduce this risk when surgery cannot be delayed, keeping a patient's stomach empty remains the safest approach whenever possible.

3. Does drinking water "thin the blood"?

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This is where the viral video becomes less clear.

The nurse claims that when someone is bleeding internally, giving them water "thins the blood," making it harder for the blood to clot and increasing the risk of death.

Based on current medical evidence, there is no established evidence that drinking a small amount of water directly thins the blood or prevents clotting in trauma patients.

Read more about current evidence on preoperative fasting and aspiration risk: Cochrane Review on Preoperative Fasting

Blood clotting is a complex biological process involving platelets and clotting factors. Simply drinking water does not suddenly dilute the blood enough to stop it from clotting.

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That said, severe internal bleeding remains a genuine medical emergency. A person with internal bleeding needs rapid assessment, monitoring and treatment by trained healthcare professionals, not food or drinks.

At the time of writing, the claim that giving water prevents blood clotting has not been independently verified by a licensed doctor, and it should not be treated as an established medical fact without further expert confirmation.

Why do accident victims suddenly become so thirsty?

Don't tear pure water with your teeth [YouTube/FavourUremz]

Interestingly, thirst after a serious injury is real.

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Medical experts believe trauma patients may feel intense thirst for several reasons, including:

Blood loss, which reduces the volume of circulating blood.

The body's stress response after severe injury.

Pain and anxiety.

Dry mouth caused by shock, rapid breathing or certain medications.

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However, feeling thirsty does not necessarily mean the person should drink water immediately. The safest decision depends on the nature of the injury and should be made by medical professionals.

What should you do if someone keeps asking for water?

FRSC officials evacuating a road accident victim.

If someone involved in an accident asks for water, experts generally recommend focusing on getting emergency help rather than giving them something to drink.

Here are safer steps to take while waiting for an ambulance:

Call emergency medical services immediately.

Keep the injured person as still as possible, especially if you suspect a neck or spinal injury.

If they are conscious, reassure them and keep them calm.

Monitor their breathing and level of consciousness.

If they complain of dry lips or mouth, you may gently moisten their lips with a clean, damp cloth instead of allowing them to drink, provided doing so does not interfere with their airway.

Never force food or drinks into someone who is drowsy, confused or losing consciousness.

The bottom line

Wanting to give an accident victim water comes from a place of compassion.

But in serious trauma cases, emergency responders generally avoid giving anything by mouth because of the risk of choking, aspiration and the possibility that the patient may require urgent surgery.

As for the viral claim that drinking water "thins the blood" and prevents clotting, there is currently no strong medical evidence supporting that explanation, and it has yet to be verified by a licensed doctor.