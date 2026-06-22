Nigeria emergency numbers by state: FULL LIST
SUMMARY
While the national 112 toll-free line is the primary safety net, dialling a state's direct 11-digit command line bypasses national switchboard routing delays.
Includes verified, direct-dial mobile hotlines for emergency control rooms across all 36 states and the FCT.
Features dedicated toll-free contacts for targeted crises, including NEMA (disasters), the Federal Fire Service, and domestic violence support units.
When an emergency hits, every second counts. While dialling Nigeria’s toll-free national emergency number (112) is the fastest way to get help, network delays or national switchboard queues can sometimes cost you precious minutes.
If you are facing a medical crisis, a fire, or a security threat, reaching local responders directly is your safest bet.
Beyond the familiar national shortcuts like 199 (Police) and 122 (Road Safety), having the direct, 11-digit mobile hotlines for your specific state command can be a lifesaver.
Here is the fully updated, state-by-state directory of direct emergency lines across Nigeria.
Complete directory of Nigerian state emergency hotlines
Below is the verified, comprehensive list of emergency control room numbers for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
These numbers connect directly to state police commands and localised rapid-response control units.
Note: While the 3-digit shortcodes (112, 122, 767) are entirely toll-free, standard network rates apply when calling the 11-digit state mobile numbers listed below.
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Northern region
State
Emergency Control Room Hotlines
Adamawa
08089671313
Bauchi
08151849417, 08127162434, 08084763669
Benue
08066006475, 08053039936, 07075390677
Borno
08068075581, 08036071667, 08123823322
FCT (Abuja)
07057337653, 08061581938, 08032003913
Gombe
08150567771, 08151855014
Jigawa
08075391069, 07089846285, 08123821598
Kaduna
08123822284
Kano
08032419754, 08123821575
Katsina
08075391255, 08075391250
Kebbi
08038797644, 08075391307
Kogi
08075391335, 07038329084
Kwara
07032069501, 08125275046
Nasarawa
08123821571, 07075391560
Niger
08081777498, 08127185198
Plateau
08126375938, 08075391844, 08038907662
Sokoto
07068848035, 08075391943
Taraba
08140089863, 08073260267
Yobe
07039301585, 08035067570
Zamfara
08106580123
Southern region
State
Emergency Control Room Hotlines
Abia
08035415408, 08079210003, 08079210004
Akwa Ibom
08039213071, 08020913810
Anambra
07039194332, 08024922772, 08075390511
Bayelsa
07034578208
Cross River
08133568456, 07053355415
Delta
08036684974
Ebonyi
07064515001, 08125273721, 08084704673
Edo
08037646272, 08077773721, 08067551618
Ekiti
08062335577, 07089310359
Enugu
08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202
Imo
08034773600, 08037037283
Lagos
767 or 112 (Dedicated State Toll-Free), 07055462708, 08035963919
Ogun
08032136765, 08081770416
Ondo
07034313903, 08075391808
Osun
08075872433, 08039537995, 08123823981
Oyo
08081768614, 08150777888
Rivers
08032003514, 08073777717
Specialised national agency & support lines
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Different emergencies require specialised intervention.
For instances involving natural disasters, fires, medical crises, or gender-based violence, dialing these specific agencies ensures you reach the correct experts immediately:
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA): 0800 22 55 63 62 (Toll-free hotline for floods, building collapses, and large-scale disasters).
Federal Fire Service (FFS): 0803 200 3557 (National fire emergency dispatch).
Emergency Response Africa (ERA): 08000 2255 372 (Fast-response private medical and ambulance services).
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): 0800 1020 3040 (To report drug-related crimes or seek substance abuse rehabilitation support).
Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT): 0800 333 3333 (Toll-free helpline providing immediate intervention, legal advice, and psychological support for victims of abuse).
Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Helpline: 0908 439 3373 (Confidential support for individuals experiencing mental health crises).
Best practices when placing an emergency call
When dialling any emergency line, panic is your greatest enemy. Dispatchers require specific details to deploy help efficiently. Follow these guidelines to optimise your call:
State your exact location first: If the call cuts out, the dispatcher should at least know where to send help. Mention prominent landmarks, street names, and the Local Government Area (LGA).
Describe the nature of the emergency: Clearly state what is happening (e.g., "Armed robbery in progress", "Three-car accident with injuries", or "A residential building fire").
Specify the number of casualties: If people are injured, tell the operator so they can coordinate with medical services or send ambulances along with security forces.
Stay on the line: Do not hang up until the operator instructs you to do so. They may need to guide you through safety protocols or gather real-time updates as responders travel to your location.
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