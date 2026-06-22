Nigeria emergency numbers by state: FULL LIST

Access the complete, verified directory of direct emergency hotlines and police commands for every state in Nigeria.

SUMMARY

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While the national 112 toll-free line is the primary safety net, dialling a state's direct 11-digit command line bypasses national switchboard routing delays.

Includes verified, direct-dial mobile hotlines for emergency control rooms across all 36 states and the FCT.

Features dedicated toll-free contacts for targeted crises, including NEMA (disasters), the Federal Fire Service, and domestic violence support units.

When an emergency hits, every second counts. While dialling Nigeria’s toll-free national emergency number (112) is the fastest way to get help, network delays or national switchboard queues can sometimes cost you precious minutes.

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If you are facing a medical crisis, a fire, or a security threat, reaching local responders directly is your safest bet.

Beyond the familiar national shortcuts like 199 (Police) and 122 (Road Safety), having the direct, 11-digit mobile hotlines for your specific state command can be a lifesaver.

Here is the fully updated, state-by-state directory of direct emergency lines across Nigeria.

Complete directory of Nigerian state emergency hotlines

Having direct state command lines ensures immediate dispatch of localised medical assistance and ambulance services.

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Below is the verified, comprehensive list of emergency control room numbers for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These numbers connect directly to state police commands and localised rapid-response control units.

Note: While the 3-digit shortcodes (112, 122, 767) are entirely toll-free, standard network rates apply when calling the 11-digit state mobile numbers listed below.

Northern region

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State Emergency Control Room Hotlines Adamawa 08089671313 Bauchi 08151849417, 08127162434, 08084763669 Benue 08066006475, 08053039936, 07075390677 Borno 08068075581, 08036071667, 08123823322 FCT (Abuja) 07057337653, 08061581938, 08032003913 Gombe 08150567771, 08151855014 Jigawa 08075391069, 07089846285, 08123821598 Kaduna 08123822284 Kano 08032419754, 08123821575 Katsina 08075391255, 08075391250 Kebbi 08038797644, 08075391307 Kogi 08075391335, 07038329084 Kwara 07032069501, 08125275046 Nasarawa 08123821571, 07075391560 Niger 08081777498, 08127185198 Plateau 08126375938, 08075391844, 08038907662 Sokoto 07068848035, 08075391943 Taraba 08140089863, 08073260267 Yobe 07039301585, 08035067570 Zamfara 08106580123

Direct 11-digit mobile lines bypass national queues to link you directly with your local state police control room.

Southern region

State Emergency Control Room Hotlines Abia 08035415408, 08079210003, 08079210004 Akwa Ibom 08039213071, 08020913810 Anambra 07039194332, 08024922772, 08075390511 Bayelsa 07034578208 Cross River 08133568456, 07053355415 Delta 08036684974 Ebonyi 07064515001, 08125273721, 08084704673 Edo 08037646272, 08077773721, 08067551618 Ekiti 08062335577, 07089310359 Enugu 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 Imo 08034773600, 08037037283 Lagos 767 or 112 (Dedicated State Toll-Free), 07055462708, 08035963919 Ogun 08032136765, 08081770416 Ondo 07034313903, 08075391808 Osun 08075872433, 08039537995, 08123823981 Oyo 08081768614, 08150777888 Rivers 08032003514, 08073777717

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Specialised national agency & support lines

The Federal Fire Service responds quickly to domestic and industrial fire outbreaks nationwide.

READ NEXT: What to do in a fire outbreak

Different emergencies require specialised intervention.

For instances involving natural disasters, fires, medical crises, or gender-based violence, dialing these specific agencies ensures you reach the correct experts immediately:

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National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA): 0800 22 55 63 62 (Toll-free hotline for floods, building collapses, and large-scale disasters).

Federal Fire Service (FFS): 0803 200 3557 (National fire emergency dispatch).

Emergency Response Africa (ERA): 08000 2255 372 (Fast-response private medical and ambulance services).

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): 0800 1020 3040 (To report drug-related crimes or seek substance abuse rehabilitation support).

Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT): 0800 333 3333 (Toll-free helpline providing immediate intervention, legal advice, and psychological support for victims of abuse).

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Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Helpline: 0908 439 3373 (Confidential support for individuals experiencing mental health crises).

Best practices when placing an emergency call

When dialling any emergency line, panic is your greatest enemy. Dispatchers require specific details to deploy help efficiently. Follow these guidelines to optimise your call:

State your exact location first: If the call cuts out, the dispatcher should at least know where to send help. Mention prominent landmarks, street names, and the Local Government Area (LGA).

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Describe the nature of the emergency: Clearly state what is happening (e.g., "Armed robbery in progress", "Three-car accident with injuries", or "A residential building fire").

Specify the number of casualties: If people are injured, tell the operator so they can coordinate with medical services or send ambulances along with security forces.