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Nigeria emergency numbers by state: FULL LIST

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:50 - 22 June 2026
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Keeping Nigeria's toll-free emergency code (112) handy can save lives in critical situations.
Access the complete, verified directory of direct emergency hotlines and police commands for every state in Nigeria.
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SUMMARY

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  • While the national 112 toll-free line is the primary safety net, dialling a state's direct 11-digit command line bypasses national switchboard routing delays.

  • Includes verified, direct-dial mobile hotlines for emergency control rooms across all 36 states and the FCT.

  • Features dedicated toll-free contacts for targeted crises, including NEMA (disasters), the Federal Fire Service, and domestic violence support units.

When an emergency hits, every second counts. While dialling Nigeria’s toll-free national emergency number (112) is the fastest way to get help, network delays or national switchboard queues can sometimes cost you precious minutes.

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If you are facing a medical crisis, a fire, or a security threat, reaching local responders directly is your safest bet. 

Beyond the familiar national shortcuts like 199 (Police) and 122 (Road Safety), having the direct, 11-digit mobile hotlines for your specific state command can be a lifesaver.

Here is the fully updated, state-by-state directory of direct emergency lines across Nigeria.

Complete directory of Nigerian state emergency hotlines

Medical first responders moving a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance in Nigeria.
Having direct state command lines ensures immediate dispatch of localised medical assistance and ambulance services.
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Below is the verified, comprehensive list of emergency control room numbers for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 

These numbers connect directly to state police commands and localised rapid-response control units.

Note: While the 3-digit shortcodes (112, 122, 767) are entirely toll-free, standard network rates apply when calling the 11-digit state mobile numbers listed below.

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Northern region

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State

Emergency Control Room Hotlines

Adamawa

08089671313

Bauchi

08151849417, 08127162434, 08084763669

Benue

08066006475, 08053039936, 07075390677

Borno

08068075581, 08036071667, 08123823322

FCT (Abuja)

07057337653, 08061581938, 08032003913

Gombe

08150567771, 08151855014

Jigawa

08075391069, 07089846285, 08123821598

Kaduna

08123822284

Kano

08032419754, 08123821575

Katsina

08075391255, 08075391250

Kebbi

08038797644, 08075391307

Kogi

08075391335, 07038329084

Kwara

07032069501, 08125275046

Nasarawa

08123821571, 07075391560

Niger

08081777498, 08127185198

Plateau

08126375938, 08075391844, 08038907662

Sokoto

07068848035, 08075391943

Taraba

08140089863, 08073260267

Yobe

07039301585, 08035067570

Zamfara

08106580123

Nigeria Police Force officers standing next to an official FCT command patrol vehicle.
Direct 11-digit mobile lines bypass national queues to link you directly with your local state police control room.

Southern region

State

Emergency Control Room Hotlines

Abia

08035415408, 08079210003, 08079210004

Akwa Ibom

08039213071, 08020913810

Anambra

07039194332, 08024922772, 08075390511

Bayelsa

07034578208

Cross River

08133568456, 07053355415

Delta

08036684974

Ebonyi

07064515001, 08125273721, 08084704673

Edo

08037646272, 08077773721, 08067551618

Ekiti

08062335577, 07089310359

Enugu

08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202

Imo

08034773600, 08037037283

Lagos

767 or 112 (Dedicated State Toll-Free), 07055462708, 08035963919

Ogun

08032136765, 08081770416

Ondo

07034313903, 08075391808

Osun

08075872433, 08039537995, 08123823981

Oyo

08081768614, 08150777888

Rivers

08032003514, 08073777717

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Specialised national agency & support lines

Federal Fire Service trucks spraying water during an emergency drill in Nigeria.
The Federal Fire Service responds quickly to domestic and industrial fire outbreaks nationwide.

READ NEXT: What to do in a fire outbreak

Different emergencies require specialised intervention. 

For instances involving natural disasters, fires, medical crises, or gender-based violence, dialing these specific agencies ensures you reach the correct experts immediately:

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  1. National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA): 0800 22 55 63 62 (Toll-free hotline for floods, building collapses, and large-scale disasters).

  1. Federal Fire Service (FFS): 0803 200 3557 (National fire emergency dispatch).

  1. Emergency Response Africa (ERA): 08000 2255 372 (Fast-response private medical and ambulance services).

  1. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): 0800 1020 3040 (To report drug-related crimes or seek substance abuse rehabilitation support).

  1. Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT): 0800 333 3333 (Toll-free helpline providing immediate intervention, legal advice, and psychological support for victims of abuse).

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  1. Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Helpline: 0908 439 3373 (Confidential support for individuals experiencing mental health crises).

Best practices when placing an emergency call

When dialling any emergency line, panic is your greatest enemy. Dispatchers require specific details to deploy help efficiently. Follow these guidelines to optimise your call:

  1. State your exact location first: If the call cuts out, the dispatcher should at least know where to send help. Mention prominent landmarks, street names, and the Local Government Area (LGA).

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  1. Describe the nature of the emergency: Clearly state what is happening (e.g., "Armed robbery in progress", "Three-car accident with injuries", or "A residential building fire").

  1. Specify the number of casualties: If people are injured, tell the operator so they can coordinate with medical services or send ambulances along with security forces.

  1. Stay on the line: Do not hang up until the operator instructs you to do so. They may need to guide you through safety protocols or gather real-time updates as responders travel to your location.

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