Under the new Youth Climate Action Fund, youth-led groups aged 15–24 can secure microgrants between $1,000 and $5,000 to bring their green ideas to life

Under the new Youth Climate Action Fund, youth-led groups aged 15–24 can secure microgrants between $1,000 and $5,000 to bring their green ideas to life

Lagos launches $5,000 grant for young people — See eligibility and full requirements

Lagos youths aged 15 to 24 can now apply for the Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund and receive grants of $1,000 to $5,000 for innovative climate change projects. Here's how to apply.

Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund is offering grants worth $1,000 to $5,000 for youth-led climate projects.

Applicants must be 15 to 24 years old and apply as part of a youth group.

A compulsory pre-launch webinar will hold on August 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. before applications open.

Interested youths should register for the webinar, attend it, then submit a climate action proposal when the application portal opens.

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Young people in Lagos with smart ideas that can help fight climate change now have a chance to get funding of up to $5,000 to bring those ideas to life.

The Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF), supported by the Lagos State Government and Bloomberg Philanthropies, is offering microgrants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for youth-led climate projects across the state.

The initiative is aimed at helping young people develop practical solutions that will make Lagos greener, cleaner and more resilient in the face of climate change.

Announcing the opportunity on his X (formerly Twitter) page, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, urged eligible youths to seize the opportunity.

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Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, urging young innovators to step up, lead local climate action, and build a more resilient Lagos.

"Got an innovative idea to make Lagos greener, cleaner, and more resilient? This is your opportunity to rise, lead, and demonstrate that meaningful climate action starts here.

"The future is in YOUR hands – and this is your chance to help shape it.

"The Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF), in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, is calling for bold, innovative, and youth-led projects that will drive climate action and contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient Lagos.

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"Apply now and become part of the movement transforming ideas into impactful solutions for a better Lagos. Be the change. Lead the future."

Who can apply?

According to the organisers, the programme is open to youth groups made up of people between the ages of 15 and 24.

Successful applicants will receive grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 to implement climate-focused projects in Lagos.

The fund is part of a broader global effort to empower young people to lead local climate action by supporting innovative ideas that can make communities more sustainable.

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Interested applicants are expected to attend a mandatory pre-launch webinar before submitting their proposals.

READ ALSO: UNILAG students hit jackpot as eight startups secure ₦50m FG grant

Here's what to do:

Register for the webinar through the official registration link: https://tinyurl.com/ycafwebinar

Provide your first name, last name and email address during registration.

Attend the webinar to learn about eligibility requirements, funding criteria and the application process.

Prepare and submit a youth-led climate action proposal once the application portal officially opens.

The webinar is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

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From waste management to urban greening, microgrants backed by Lagos State and Bloomberg Philanthropies aim to tackle pressing environmental challenges directly at the community level.

The organisers say the programme is designed to encourage fresh ideas from young people while giving them the financial support needed to tackle environmental challenges in Lagos.