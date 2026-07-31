‘I’m the only billionaire’s child in the world who made a name for himself’ — Davido boasts

Davido is upbeat about the fame and success he has made for himself despite being born with a silver spoon.

In a recent interview, Afrobeats megastar Davido boasted about his success and fame, which he claims is rare among the offspring of wealthy people.

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Speaking on choosing to pursue music and becoming one of Africa's biggest pop stars, the award-winning star shared that despite not having the grass-to-grace type of story that appeals to the African masses, he has made a name for himself. The Nigerian megastar boasted that his level of fame and success was unprecedented globally among the children of billionaires such as himself.

"Africa loves the grass-to-grace story. The young boy that was poor and became rich. But not to brag, which other billionaire child do you know in the world who has made a name for himself and also made a lot of money? You can't name one aside from me," Davido told Vibe Magazine.

Davido and his father Dr Adedeji Adeleke

Davido's family fortune has been a recurring subject across his 15-year-long career. Born to the family of billionaire businessman Chief Adedeji Adeleke, the family is one of the richest in Nigeria, with interests across energy, infrastructure, luxury, education and other sectors. The Adeleke family is also heavily involved in Nigerian politics, with his uncle Ademola Adeleke serving as the current Governor of Osun State.

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Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke

Despite his father's early resistance to his decision to make music, Davido would release his debut single in 2011 and speedily rocket to fame. In the interview, Davido revealed that, just like his father, he won't encourage his children to pursue a music career. He shared that despite his second daughter embodying his musical traits, he won't encourage it, thus echoing a sentiment he has previously shared.

Cover art for Davido's sixth album 'ORIADE'

Davido's Vibe Magazine interview comes ahead of the recent release of his sixth album 'ORIADE', which was out on streaming platforms on July 31, 2026. The 13-track project features a global lineup of talent, including Leon Thomas, Black Sherif, Aya Nakumara, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD, and GL_Ceejay.

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Davido first introduced the world of 'ORIADÉ' with the project’s first single, 'I Know Who I Be' featuring the South African pair JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay, on a song that reflects on his 15-year-long career that has been filled with notable moments. The accompanying music video brings that story full circle, returning to the childhood home where his journey first began and featuring cameos from longtime collaborators and members of the team.

His second single, 'Gimme Dat Ting' with NO11, fuses Afrobeats and Amapiano as Davido leans into the confidence that has long defined his catalogue, celebrating ambition, success, and the rewards that come with them.