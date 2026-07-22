Are your habits hurting your kidneys? 7 things Nigerians need to stop doing.

Are your habits hurting your kidneys? 7 things Nigerians need to stop doing.

That painkiller you take often, the water you drink and 5 other everyday habits that may be damaging your kidneys

Experts warn that frequent painkiller use, unsafe water, self-medication and other everyday habits may increase the risk of kidney problems among Nigerians.

Experts say self-medication and frequent use of some painkillers can increase the risk of kidney damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poor water quality and exposure to harmful substances may contribute to kidney health concerns.

High blood pressure and diabetes remain major causes of kidney disease.

Regular health checks and safer medication practices can help protect kidney function.

The kidneys are among the body’s most important organs, responsible for filtering waste from the blood, balancing fluids and minerals, and removing harmful substances through urine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, health experts have raised concerns that some everyday habits, including frequent use of painkillers, self-medication, exposure to toxins and poor health practices, may be putting more Nigerians at risk of kidney problems.

A report highlighted how lifestyle choices, environmental factors and medication habits can contribute to the growing burden of kidney disease, with experts warning that many people only discover they have kidney problems when the condition has become severe.

1. Frequent painkiller use

One of the habits experts have warned against is the regular use of painkillers without medical guidance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many Nigerians commonly take drugs such as pain relievers whenever they experience headaches, body pains or other discomforts without first determining the cause of the symptoms.

Experts say prolonged and excessive use of some painkillers, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can affect kidney function by reducing blood flow to the kidneys and increasing the risk of kidney injury, especially among people with existing health conditions.

Health professionals advise people to avoid taking medications repeatedly without proper medical advice and to seek treatment for recurring symptoms instead of constantly managing them with painkillers.

2. Drinking unsafe water

The quality of water consumed daily is another concern raised by experts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While drinking enough water is important for kidney health, contaminated water may expose people to substances that can harm the body over time.

Experts have raised concerns about possible exposure to contaminants such as heavy metals, including lead, cadmium and other harmful substances, which may affect different organs when people are exposed to them over long periods.

They also warned that packaged water being sealed does not automatically mean it is completely safe, stressing the importance of proper regulation, testing and safe handling.

3. Self-medication and unregulated drugs

Self-medication remains a common practice in Nigeria, with many people buying and taking drugs without consulting healthcare professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experts warn that taking medicines without proper diagnosis can lead to incorrect treatment, excessive drug use and possible damage to vital organs, including the kidneys.

The risk may also increase when people combine different medications without knowing how they interact or use drugs purchased from unverified sources.

4. Unregulated herbal remedies

Herbal medicines are widely used in Nigeria, but experts have cautioned against products with unknown ingredients or unclear dosages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concern, according to health professionals, is not the use of traditional medicine itself but the lack of information about some products sold without proper testing or regulation.

Because the kidneys filter substances in the bloodstream, repeated exposure to harmful compounds may put additional stress on the organs.

5. Poor management of blood pressure and diabetes

While daily habits and environmental exposure are concerns, experts stress that high blood pressure and diabetes remain among the leading causes of kidney disease.

Many people live with hypertension or high blood sugar without knowing it, allowing gradual damage to occur over time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regular checks can help identify these conditions early and reduce the risk of complications.

6. Exposure to hidden toxins

Experts have also warned that people may come into contact with harmful substances through everyday activities, including exposure to industrial chemicals, agricultural pesticides and improperly handled products.

Long-term exposure to certain toxins can affect kidney function because the kidneys are responsible for filtering waste and maintaining balance within the body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Lack of regular health checks

Another challenge is that kidney disease often develops silently. Many people do not experience obvious symptoms until kidney function has significantly reduced.

Health experts recommend regular medical checks, especially for people with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, a family history of kidney disease or long-term medication use.

How Nigerians can protect their kidneys

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experts recommend the following steps to maintain kidney health:

Avoid taking painkillers frequently without medical advice.

Do not rely on self-medication for recurring health problems.

Buy medicines from licensed pharmacies.

Be cautious with herbal products that have unknown ingredients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drink safe and properly tested water.

Monitor blood pressure and blood sugar regularly.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle through balanced diets and physical activity.