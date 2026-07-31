Full list: Meet the Nigerians making history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Eight days into the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Team Nigeria has once again reaffirmed its status as one of Africa's leading sporting nations.

Team Nigeria has won 16 medals in eight days of competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Several Nigerian athletes have also produced historic performances that have rewritten the record books.

Para powerlifting star Folashade Oluwafemiayo set a new world record on her way to defending her Commonwealth title with a 172 kg lift

Team Nigeria has won 16 medals (8 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze) after eight days of competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Several Nigerian athletes have also produced historic performances that have rewritten the record books.

Para powerlifting star Folashade Oluwafemiayo defended her Commonwealth title in style, setting a new world record with a remarkable 172kg lift.

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Goodness Nwachukwu also rewrote history after breaking the Commonwealth Games record to win gold in the women's F42 para discus, setting a new world record of 39.66 metres.

Rita Ferdinand equally etched her name into the history books after lifting 158kg in the women's para powerlifting event. Her effort earned 128.2 points

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi delivered another landmark achievement by throwing 21.07 metres in the men's shot put to become the first Nigerian man to win Commonwealth gold in the event.

With more medal events still to come, Nigeria will be hoping to build on its tally and climb even higher on the medals table.

Here are the Nigerian athletes who have reached the podium so far.

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Gold medallists

Folashade Oluwafemiayo (Para Powerlifting)

Esther Nworgu (Para Powerlifting)

Riluwan Idris (Para Powerlifting)

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Edidiong Joseph Umoafia (Men's 71kg Weightlifting)

Onome Omolola Didih (Women's 53kg Weightlifting)

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (Women's 58kg Weightlifting)

Goodness Nwachukwu (Women's Para Discus)

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Men's Shot Put)

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Silver medallists

Roland Ezuruike (Para Powerlifting)

Esther Oyema (Para Powerlifting)

Rita Ferdinand (Para Powerlifting)

Ruth Asuquo Nyong (Women's 48kg Weightlifting)

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Jessica Oji (Women's Shot Put)

Bronze medallists

Kayinsola Ajayi (Men's 100m)

Temitope Adeshina (Women's High Jump)