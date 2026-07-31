Hundreds of migrants swim around Ceuta's breakwater and navigate the border waters from Morocco toward the Spanish enclave's shoreline.

Hundreds of migrants swim around Ceuta's breakwater and navigate the border waters from Morocco toward the Spanish enclave's shoreline.

Spain battles border crisis after 49,000 migrants, including babies and women, arrive in one day

Nearly 49,000 migrants crossed into Spain's Ceuta enclave from Morocco within 24 hours, forcing Spain to deploy troops as authorities struggle to contain one of the biggest border surges in years.

About 49,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta enclave within just 24 hours.

At least 18 people have died, while authorities estimate around 7,000 minors are among those who entered.

Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta and Melilla as officials work with Morocco to return illegal entrants.

The crisis has triggered fresh political tensions across Europe, with Italy and Finland calling for tougher border controls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain is battling one of its biggest migration surges in recent years after about 49,000 migrants crossed into the Spanish territory of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco within just 24 hours.

The massive influx happened through both land and sea, with thousands of people seen swimming into the enclave while others crossed near the border fence. The number is so large that it represents more than half of Ceuta's population, which stands at around 83,600 people.

The development has forced the Spanish government to deploy troops to strengthen security in Ceuta and the nearby Spanish enclave of Melilla, where another 300 to 400 migrants reportedly crossed overnight.

Ceuta is a small Spanish territory on Morocco's northern coast. Although it is located in Africa, it is officially part of Spain and the European Union, making it one of the main entry points for migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least 18 people feared dead

Spanish officials say at least 18 people have died in recent days while attempting the dangerous journey into Ceuta.

Many of those making the crossing are young men, but officials say the crowds also include women, children and even babies. Authorities estimate that around 7,000 of those who entered are minors.

Normally, migrants trying to reach Ceuta swim several kilometres along the Moroccan coastline before arriving in Spain. This time, however, many appeared to reach the border fence with little resistance before swimming around the breakwater into Spanish territory.

It remains unclear why Moroccan border authorities were unable to stop or disperse the large crowds before they crossed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: UK councillor charged for saying Nigerians should be melted down and used to fill potholes

Supreme Court ruling changes the situation

Spanish soldiers and border patrol personnel deploy along the perimeter fence in Ceuta to secure the frontier following an unprecedented surge of arrivals.

The latest wave of arrivals comes weeks after Spain's Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot be immediately returned to Morocco without following legal procedures.

Local officials in Ceuta had already appealed to Madrid for additional support after seeing a steady rise in attempted crossings over recent days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Migrants speak on the dangerous journey

Young migrants, including children and teenagers, gather along Ceuta's coast after making the dangerous sea journey into Spanish territory.

Not everyone who made it across believes the journey was worth the risk.

One migrant, who decided to return to Morocco, told Reuters:

"It's not good at all, and it's not fun either. I mean, people are dying here. I beg you, please, if you haven't come yet, don't come. Don't do it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others say they have no future back home.

Yassine, a 24-year-old migrant, told Spanish media: "I have nothing there, Morocco is death."

Residents of Ceuta say the sudden influx has left many people frightened.

One hospital security guard told Spanish newspaper ABC: "Nobody is going out on the street. They're afraid. This is stronger and more aggressive than what we've experienced before."

Another resident argued that many of those arriving were not escaping extreme poverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They are coming to Spain to abuse the system," he said.

READ ALSO: President Trump to present top civilian honour to teenage lifeguard after daring sea rescue

Political tensions rise across Europe

Authorities organize medical evaluations and processing for thousands of intercepted migrants along the Ceuta coastline.

The migration crisis has also sparked political tensions across Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the scenes as "shocking" and called the migration surge a security threat to Europe. She suggested Italy could consider suspending parts of the Schengen free movement arrangement with Spain, although officials later clarified the proposal.

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares criticised the comments, calling them "improper" and accusing Italian politicians of turning migration into a political issue. Spain has since summoned Italy's ambassador in Madrid over the remarks.

Meanwhile, Finland's Interior Minister Mari Rantanen also backed calls for stronger border protection, saying Spain had failed to secure its frontier.

The Spanish Interior Ministry says it is working closely with Morocco to return migrants who entered illegally "as soon as possible."

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit Ceuta as authorities continue efforts to regain control of the border.

Advertisement

Advertisement