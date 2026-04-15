5 early warning signs of diabetes many people ignore

From constant thirst to blurred vision, here are 5 early warning signs of diabetes in Nigeria that many people ignore and when to see a doctor.

Diabetes is becoming more common in Nigeria, and not just among older adults.

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More young people are living with Type 2 Diabetes without even knowing it.

The reason is simple: the early warning signs of diabetes are easy to ignore. hey often feel like everyday stress, dehydration , or just part of Nigeria’s fast-paced lifestyle.

But catching these signs early can save you from serious complications later.

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What are the early warning signs of diabetes?

The early warning signs of diabetes include constant thirst, frequent urination, unusual fatigue, blurred vision, and slow-healing wounds.

If you’ve noticed more than one of these symptoms, your body might be trying to tell you something.

1. You’re always thirsty (even after drinking water)

A lady drinking water from a transparent bottle

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If you constantly feel thirsty, no matter how much water you drink, it could be more than just the heat.

High blood sugar levels force your body to lose fluids through urine, leaving you dehydrated.

People often tend to ignore this sign and blame the weather, especially during hot seasons .

What to watch for: a persistent dry mouth, needing to drink water much more frequently than usual, or still feeling thirsty immediately after finishing a glass of water.

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2. You urinate more frequently, especially at night

If you find yourself getting up several times a night to use the bathroom, don’t just brush it off as getting older or drinking too much water before bed .

When your blood sugar is high, your kidneys have to work overtime to filter and absorb that extra sugar.

When they can’t keep up, the excess sugar is excreted into your urine, taking fluids from your tissues along with it, which makes you have to go more often.

If this is happening consistently every night, even when you haven’t changed your drinking habits, your body might be trying to tell you something.

Read Next: This Ginger Milk Tea Recipe Would Help You Sleep Better

3. You feel tired all the time

An exhausted person

This isn't your regular 'Lagos stress' fatigue. If you constantly feel drained, even after sleeping well or taking a rest, it could be a warning sign.

It happens because your body can't properly use sugar as energy.

While we often brush this off as stress, poor sleep, or work burnout , what it really means is that your cells are starved for the energy they need.

Read Next: How to Recover From Burnout and Get Your Energy Back

4. Cuts and wounds take too long to heal

Ever had a tiny cut or scrape that just refused to go away? That can be a real red flag.

When your blood sugar stays high, it messes with your circulation and makes it harder for your immune system to do its job. Basically, your body’s natural repair unit is moving in slow motion.

A lot of us in Nigeria tend to reach for quick fixes when a wound lingers, like:

Home remedies

Ointments

Herbal treatments

But relying on these instead of getting checked out is risky.

If diabetes is the root cause, ignoring it can lead to serious infections that are much harder to handle later on .

5. Your vision becomes blurry

If your eyesight is getting a bit fuzzy or seems to change throughout the day, don’t just brush it off.

When your blood sugar is high, it can actually cause the lenses in your eyes to swell, which is what makes things look blurry.

Most people assume their eyes are just getting worse and head straight to the optician for a new pair of glasses.

If that blurriness seems to come and go depending on what or when you’ve eaten, it’s a major sign that your blood sugar levels are fluctuating.

Why early detection is so important

According to the World Health Organization and the International Diabetes Federation, millions of people worldwide are living with undiagnosed diabetes , and many are in countries like Nigeria.

When detected early, diabetes can be managed effectively through:

Lifestyle changes

Diet adjustments

Regular monitoring

Ignoring it, however, can lead to:

Kidney problems

Nerve damage

Vision loss

What should you do if you notice these signs?

If you’re experiencing two or more of these symptoms, don’t panic, but don’t ignore them either.

Visit a hospital or diagnostic centre

Do a fasting blood sugar or HbA1c test

Cut down on sugary and processed foods

Stay active (even simple daily movement helps)

The early warning signs of diabetes in Nigeria are often subtle, but ignoring them can have serious consequences.

If your body keeps sending signals like constant thirst, fatigue, or blurred vision, it’s worth paying attention. Early detection can make all the difference.