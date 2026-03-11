From Drinking Water to Choice of Clothing: 7 Simple Ways to Stay Cool in This Scorching Hot Weather

Practical tips for staying cool in Lagos heat during your commute, while working outside, or stuck in traffic, no AC or generator required.

Lagos has always been hot. But now, between the current power situation, fluctuating fuel prices cutting into regular generator use, and a heat wave that has made stepping outside feel like a punishment, the year 2026 is already testing us in ways that go beyond ordinary discomfort.

If you spend significant time outside commuting, working, or sitting in traffic that refuses to move, here are some tips to make it a bit bearable.

Carry water and drink it constantly, not occasionally

Not juice or soft drinks, water. By the time you feel thirsty in Lagos heat, you are already mildly dehydrated. A sachet every thirty minutes is not excessive. If you are working outside or on your feet all day, treat water the way you treat your phone battery and keep it from hitting zero.

If you can, invest in an insulated water bottle that keeps water cold for several hours. Drinking warm water when you are already overheated is its own battle, and cold water genuinely brings your core temperature down faster. They are a one-time purchase widely available at markets and online, and they pay for themselves quickly.

Wear loose, light coloured clothing

Dark colours absorb heat. Tight clothing traps it. Loose, light coloured cotton or linen allows air to move around your body. This might not be the time for a fashion statement, instead, temperature management. On days when the heat is particularly brutal, what you wear is one of the few things entirely within your control.

Protect your head

Direct sun on your head accelerates everything from fatigue, headaches, to dizziness. A cap, a wide brimmed hat, or even a folded newspaper held over your head while waiting for a bus makes a measurable difference. This is especially important for those working outdoors for extended hours.

Use wet wipes or a damp cloth on your pulse points

Your wrists, the back of your neck, and your temples are where your body releases heat most efficiently. Wiping these areas with a damp cloth or wet wipe cools your entire body faster than fanning your face.

Keep a small pack in your bag, they are cheap, widely available, and more effective than most people realise.

Find Temporary Protection from Sun

While waiting for a bus, during a break, or between tasks, keep it in mind that shade is not a luxury, it is a survival tool. Direct sun versus shade can be a difference of several degrees on your skin. If you are working outside, plan your tasks around shade where possible and use rest periods to get out of direct sunlight entirely.

Eat lighter during the day

Heavy meals raise your body temperature as your system works to digest them. In extreme heat, a heavy lunch makes the afternoon significantly harder to get through.

Lighter meals, including fruits and small portions, keep your energy stable without adding internal heat to the external heat you are already managing.

Limit phone use when you don't need it

Your phone generates heat and in direct sunlight the screen becomes difficult to read anyway.

Reducing screen time during your commute or work hours keeps one less heat source off your body and preserves battery which matters more when power supply is unreliable.

Drench your clothes slightly before leaving the house

I know it sounds counterintuitive, but dampening your shirt or dress before stepping out creates a cooling effect as the water evaporates against your skin. It buys you a window of relief before the sun takes over, and is particularly useful during the first stretch of a long commute.

The reality is that most of what makes Lagos heat manageable right now costs little to nothing. It is mostly about adjusting habits and being intentional about small decisions across the day. Nobody is pretending it is easy. But these things help.

