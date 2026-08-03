Adam Zango announced that he and his sixth wife, Maimuna Pretty, ended their marriage after discovering they both have the AS genotype

Adam Zango announced that he and his sixth wife, Maimuna Pretty, ended their marriage after discovering they both have the AS genotype

One man, six divorces: Adam Zango’s latest split over genotype sparks reactions

Kannywood star Adam Zango is facing backlash after revealing he divorced his sixth wife because they both have the AS genotype. TikTok star G-Fresh Al-Amin says the explanation makes no sense since genotype tests should happen before marriage.

Adam Zango said he divorced his sixth wife after discovering they both have the AS genotype.

TikTok star G-Fresh Al-Amin criticised the explanation, saying genotype tests should be done before marriage.

The couple also faulted Zango for sharing the reason publicly, saying it exposed him to unnecessary criticism.

Zango has officially been married six times, with all six marriages ending in divorce, and is reportedly a father of seven children.

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Kannywood actor Adam Zango has stirred fresh reactions online after announcing that he divorced his sixth wife because they both have the AS genotype.

The actor, who recently confirmed the end of his marriage to Maimuna Musa, popularly known as Maimuna Pretty, said they decided to part ways after discovering they were both AS.

According to Zango, the decision was made to avoid the possibility of having children with sickle cell anaemia, a condition that can occur when two people with the AS genotype have children together.

To assure fans that there was no drama between them, the actor also shared a video showing Maimuna leaving his home. He stressed that the separation was peaceful and urged people not to spread false stories about what led to the divorce.

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TikTok star questions Zango's explanation

TikTok star G-Fresh Al-Amin criticised Adam Zango's explanation, saying genotype compatibility should have been confirmed before marriage

Not everyone is buying Zango's explanation.

Kano-based TikTok personality G-Fresh Al-Amin took to the platform with a video alongside a woman believed to be his wife, Sadiya Haruna, who spoke off-camera.

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The couple argued that genotype testing is one of the basic medical checks people are expected to do before getting married, making Zango's explanation difficult for many to understand.

"You shouldn’t be so uninformed as to conduct only an HIV test without getting a comprehensive medical checkup—including a genotype test before marriage."

They also criticised the actor for making the reason public, saying it only exposed him to ridicule instead of educating people.

"You owed no one an explanation; you should have kept quiet," the couple stated.

Mr Al-Amin added: "Even if I were in a relationship with another woman, she would have to undergo a full medical checkup before anything else."

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Why genotype compatibility matters

In Nigeria, many churches, mosques and marriage registries encourage or require intending couples to undergo genotype screening before marriage because of the risk of having children with sickle cell disease.

When two people with the AS genotype have children together, each pregnancy carries a 25% chance of producing a child with SS (sickle cell disease), a 50% chance of AS, and a 25% chance of AA.

Adam Zango's long history of marriages

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The actor's latest divorce has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians discussing the importance of genotype testing before marriage.

Beyond his successful acting and music career, Adam Zango has also become known for his multiple marriages and divorces.

He married his first wife, Amina, in 2006, and they had a son, Haidar, before the marriage ended.

His second marriage was to Aisha from Zaria, with whom he had three sons.

He later married Maryam from Nasarawa State before that marriage also ended.

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In 2013, shortly after they featured together in the movie Nas, he married actress Maryam Yola in Abuja.

His fifth marriage was to Ummul Kulsum, a Cameroonian from Ngaoundere, in 2015. They welcomed his first daughter, Murjanatu.

In 2019, Zango introduced Safiya Umar, popularly called Sufy, as his sixth wife, declaring at the time:

"I am going to marry my sweetheart, Safiya, and she will be my wife till eternity. I will live with her forever."

He also shared a video of a newly completed house, saying:

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"Here I am presenting my new wife with our new house. I can’t wait to see you here."

However, that marriage ended in divorce in 2023.

Although social media users sometimes claim the actor has been married seven times, publicly available records show Adam Zango has officially had six marriages, all of which have ended in divorce.