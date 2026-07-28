I gift my wife the biggest things I own -Actor RMD

Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has revealed that he makes it a point to give his wife the biggest gifts he can afford to ensure she never has to ask him for anything.

Richard Mofe-Damijo says he gifted his wife his first ₦100 million cheque and continues to give her his biggest possessions.

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The veteran actor says his wife's love language is receiving gifts and that she proudly credits him for everything he buys for her.

RMD also opened up about his son Tega's acting career and shared the mindset he believes has helped him stay youthful.

Speaking during an appearance on The Morayo Show, the veteran actor said his wife's love language is receiving gifts. He noted that one of the greatest compliments he receives is hearing her publicly acknowledge the things he gifts her

"These days, it’s never about flowers and chocolates anymore. Ladies like money. For my wife, a trip abroad must have a shopping mall. Her love language is gifts. I think that the biggest compliment that I ever get from her is that whatever important thing she has or holds, she will tell you that my husband buys everything that I need, so I try to gift her enough."

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RMD also recalled giving his wife the first biggest cheque he ever received, worth about ₦100 million, instead of keeping it for himself.

"The first time I had the biggest cheque in my life, like 100m, my manager had gone to pick it up, and I said, 'Give it to my wife.' When she got it, she was like, ' You want me to keep it for your children? I said, ' No, keep it for yourself."

He added that although much of the money would eventually benefit their children, he deliberately chooses to give his wife.

"I know that 90% of that will end up on my children, but for me, I like to gift my wife with the biggest things I have so that way, she never has to ask for anything."

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The actor also spoke about his son, Tega. He said that he was surprised when the young man decided to pursue acting because none of his children had previously shown interest in following his career path.

"He never once told me he wanted to act. It was during graduation that we were taking pictures when he told me that he wanted to act, and I’m like Why didn’t you say something since because none of my kids is into what I am doing."