Signs your partner is using the silent treatment to control you

Signs your partner is using the silent treatment to control you

8 signs your partner is using the silent treatment to control you

Wondering if your partner's silence is a red flag?

The silent treatment can be more a form of emotional manipulation used to control a partner.

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This article highlights eight signs to watch for, including repeated silence after arguments, refusing to communicate, and making you apologise just to restore peace.

It also explains the difference between healthy space and the silent treatment in relationships, helping you recognise when silence becomes a serious relationship red flag.

Not every quiet moment in a relationship is a red flag. Sometimes, your partner simply needs time to cool off after an argument, and that's completely healthy.

But there's a big difference between taking space and using the silent treatment to punish or control someone.

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If your partner regularly ignores you after disagreements, leaves you guessing what went wrong, or only speaks to you again after you've apologised, you could be dealing with more than poor communication.

These behaviours can be signs of emotional manipulation and an unhealthy relationship dynamic.

Here are eight signs your partner may be using the silent treatment to control you.

1. They use the silent treatment instead of resolving problems

Angry couple

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Every couple argues, but healthy partners eventually come back to discuss what happened.

A controlling partner, however, may ignore your calls, leave your messages unanswered, or act as if you don't exist rather than address the issue.

The goal is to make you feel anxious enough to chase after them.

2. They only stop ignoring you after you apologise

Silent treatment in romantic relationships [Credit: Be Relateable]

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If the silent treatment always ends once you say "I'm sorry", even when you're unsure you've done anything wrong, that's a warning sign.

Over time, you may find yourself apologising simply to restore peace, not because you genuinely believe you were at fault.

3. They refuse to tell you why they're upset

Silent treatment is manipulative [iStock]

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When you ask what's wrong, they respond with phrases like "Nothing" or "If you don't know, I'm not telling you."

Instead of communicating, they leave you overthinking every conversation and blaming yourself.

4. Their silence leaves you feeling anxious

The silent treatment can be a manipulative tactic used to punish or control a partner.

One of the biggest signs that the silent treatment has become emotionally controlling is how it affects you.

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You constantly check your phone, struggle to concentrate, or worry about when they'll finally speak to you again.

5. They become affectionate once you give in

Couple in bed

After days of ignoring you, they suddenly become warm and loving, but only after you've apologised, agreed with them, or dropped the issue.

This creates the unhealthy belief that affection is something you have to earn by staying quiet or giving in.

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6. They use silence to avoid accountability

Being shut out by your partner through the silent treatment can be incredibly hurtful and confusing.

Perhaps you confronted them about something they did wrong. Instead of discussing it, they withdraw completely.

Before long, you're no longer talking about the original problem; you're focused on getting them to speak to you again.

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The silent treatment shifts attention away from their behaviour and onto your reaction.

7. The silent treatment has become a pattern

couples

Everyone needs space occasionally. But if your partner responds to almost every disagreement by shutting down communication, it's no longer about needing time to think, it's a relationship pattern.

Repeated emotional withdrawal can damage trust and make honest conversations feel impossible.

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8. You've stopped expressing yourself

This may be the clearest sign of all. You've started keeping your opinions to yourself because you're afraid another round of silence is coming.

If you're constantly walking on eggshells to avoid being ignored, that's a major relationship red flag. Healthy love makes room for honest conversations, even when they're uncomfortable.

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Silent treatment vs healthy space: What's the difference?

Taking space isn't the same as giving someone the silent treatment.

A healthy partner might say, "I'm upset right now. Can we talk about this later?" They communicate that they need time and reassure you that the conversation isn't over.

The silent treatment, on the other hand, creates confusion. Instead of helping resolve conflict, it's often used to punish, gain control, or make the other person feel guilty.

When should you be concerned?

Occasional silence after an argument is normal. But if your partner repeatedly uses the silent treatment to punish you, make you apologise, or stop you from expressing your feelings, it's worth paying attention.

Healthy relationships are built on communication, respect, and emotional safety, not fear of being ignored.