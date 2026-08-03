Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who is backing the maiden edition of the Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Programme (TINLP) aimed at driving real-world problem solving through student research

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who is backing the maiden edition of the Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Programme (TINLP) aimed at driving real-world problem solving through student research

FG is giving out ₦365 million for student research — here's who can apply

The Federal Government has launched the 2026 Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Programme with ₦365 million in prizes for the best undergraduate, master's and PhD research. See eligibility, prize breakdown and application deadlines.

FG has launched the 2026 Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Programme with ₦365 million in prizes.

Undergraduate, master's and PhD students from eligible Nigerian tertiary institutions can participate through their schools.

Top prizes include ₦35 million, ₦50 million and ₦100 million, plus 15 thematic awards worth ₦12 million each.

Committee nominations close August 15, while research submissions must be completed by August 31, 2026.

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The Federal Government has announced the 2026 edition of the Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Programme (TINLP), with a massive ₦365 million prize pool set aside to reward outstanding research carried out by students in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The initiative, backed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is aimed at encouraging quality research and recognising students whose academic work can help solve real-life problems across different sectors.

According to a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the spokesperson of the National Laureate Committee, Ita Ekpeyong, the committee has officially kicked off this year's exercise.

The announcement followed a letter dated July 31, 2026, signed by the Chairman of the National Laureate Committee, Emeritus Prof. Abubakar Sambo, and sent to vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts and commandants of tertiary institutions across the country.

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Who can participate?

University students carrying out research in a laboratory as the Federal Government rolls out one of Nigeria's biggest academic research reward programmes

The programme is open to research projects from:

Universities

Polytechnics

Colleges of Education

Monotechnics

Military institutions

Institutions are expected to set up Institutional Laureate Selection Committees made up of senior academics to screen entries before forwarding successful ones for the next stage.

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They have also been directed to submit the names of the chairman, secretary and committee members to the National Laureate Committee.

Professional bodies will equally nominate experts who will serve on Regional Laureate Committees to assess submissions.

How many entries can each school submit?

Each institution can submit a maximum of 18 research works, including:

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Six undergraduate dissertations

Six master's theses

Six doctoral theses

Equivalent categories apply to polytechnics and colleges of education.

Eligible research must fall under any of these six thematic areas:

Agriculture

Teaching Innovation

Medicine and Health

Engineering

Science and Technology

Law, Arts and Social Sciences

Here's how much winners will get

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The Federal Government is offering some of the biggest research prizes ever announced for students in Nigeria.

The prize categories include:

₦35 million for the best undergraduate research

₦50 million for the best master's thesis

₦100 million for the best doctoral research

On top of that, there will be 15 Thematic Awards worth ₦12 million each, bringing the total prize pool to ₦365 million.

One important requirement

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To ensure transparency and protect intellectual property, all submitted research works must first be uploaded to the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) to obtain a National Document Number

Before any research can be considered, it must first be uploaded to the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) and assigned a National Document Number (NDN).

According to Prof. Sambo, the requirement is meant to improve transparency and preserve Nigerian academic research.

He said the process would help "protect the integrity of academic research and preserve a comprehensive record of Nigerian scholarship."

The selection process will take place in three stages:

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Institutional level

Regional level

National level

Prof. Sambo also urged institutions to conduct transparent internal screenings, noting that each institution's NERD Focal Officer would activate its panel on the Laureate portal for submissions.

Describing the programme as "a landmark investment in intellectual capital," he said it was created to promote research excellence, encourage innovation and reward scholars whose work could transform industries.

He also called on vice-chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions to provide the leadership needed to ensure the success of the programme's maiden edition.

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Important deadlines

Institutions have until August 15, 2026, to submit the names of members of their Institutional Laureate Selection Committees.