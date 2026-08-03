“My mother sold akamu, akara to support our family” — Defence Minister, Christopher Musa shares humble beginning

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa has revealed that his mother sold akamu and akara to support the family.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa has revealed that his mother sold akamu and akara to support the family.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa says his mother sold akamu and akara to support their family, urging Nigerians to respect small businesses and honest labour.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said his mother sold akamu and akara to support their family.

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He shared the story while speaking at an empowerment programme for widows and wives of military personnel in Abuja.

Musa urged Nigerians not to look down on small traders, saying honest businesses can transform families.

The minister said his mother’s efforts played a role in supporting the family and shaping his journey.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.) , has shared how his mother’s small-scale food business helped support his family, saying her efforts taught him the value of hard work and honest labour.

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Musa disclosed this during an empowerment programme for widows and wives of military personnel held at Lungi Barracks, Abuja, where he spoke about the importance of supporting families through entrepreneurship and skills development.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), focused on equipping participants with entrepreneurial skills and financial support opportunities.

Speaking at the event, the Defence Minister said he was surprised by the criticism that followed recent support given to small-scale traders, particularly those involved in businesses such as akara selling.

He said small businesses should not be viewed as insignificant because many families have depended on them for survival and growth.

Musa shared his personal experience, revealing that his mother sold akamu and akara to support the family while he was growing up.

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According to him, he remains proud of his mother’s efforts because the income from the business contributed to the family’s wellbeing and helped shape his journey.

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd)

The minister urged Nigerians to respect people engaged in petty trading and other small businesses, stressing that no honest work should be looked down upon.

He said many successful Nigerians have stories of parents, guardians or relatives who relied on small businesses to provide for their families.

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Musa’s comments came amid public discussions over the role of micro-businesses in Nigeria, particularly following debates about government support for petty traders.

The Defence Minister said supporting small businesses is important because they contribute to livelihoods and provide opportunities for families to become financially independent.

The empowerment programme for military families was part of efforts to improve the welfare of service personnel’s dependants by providing them with skills and resources to start or expand businesses.