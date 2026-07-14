Nigerian wellness entrepreneur J Bums (Bunmi George) opens up during a podcast interview about how her husband's 11-month bout of unemployment tested and ultimately strengthened their marriage

Nigerian wellness entrepreneur J Bums (Bunmi George) opens up during a podcast interview about how her husband's 11-month bout of unemployment tested and ultimately strengthened their marriage

“My husband was doing deliveries for my company” — J Bums shares how unemployment tested their marriage

Businesswoman J Bums has shared how her pilot husband lost his job for 11 months, worked in her company, earned a salary and even handled deliveries. Her story has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on X.

A pilot who lost his job for 11 months joined his wife's company and earned a salary while waiting for another opportunity.

J Bums said they cut down their expenses, sold one of their cars and reduced their domestic staff to survive on one income.

She praised her husband for staying humble, helping at home and even making product deliveries.

Nigerians on X are divided, with some praising the couple's humility while others questioned the arrangement.

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Businesswoman J Bums has opened up about one of the toughest seasons in her marriage, revealing that her husband, a pilot, was out of work for 11 months and eventually joined her company, where he earned a salary and even handled deliveries.

Speaking during a podcast conversation with Ifedayo Agoro, J Bums said the experience changed their marriage for the better and taught them lessons about humility, leadership and sacrifice.

According to her, the news of her husband's job loss hit hard because flying wasn't just a career for him, it was something he genuinely loved.

"Anybody that's married to a pilot will know that a pilot is in love with his job. He loves being in the air."

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“My husband was out of his job for 11 months. He came to work for me at my company and earned a salary. He even did deliveries.” — Businesswoman J Bums



pic.twitter.com/uf1uIF1EaL — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 13, 2026

Rather than complain, she said her husband immediately focused on how the family could survive the difficult period.

He suggested they sell one of their two cars and drastically reduce their household expenses.

At first, she admitted she resisted some of the changes because she enjoyed the comfort they had built over the years.

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"He then had a meeting with me and said, 'We have to cut down our expenses. First of all, we have two cars. One car needs to go.'"

Before joining his wife's wellness company, Shredder Gang, J Bums' husband was a passionate commercial pilot who unexpectedly lost his job.

She also recalled how he insisted they reduce the number of domestic staff because the family was now surviving on a single income.

"He was like, 'Because there's only one income.'"

Eventually, her husband joined her business, Shredder Gang, where he worked like every other employee.

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She said he wasn't too proud to earn a salary from his wife's company and even made deliveries to customers himself.

"He actually came to work for my company... He used to come to the office and he was earning a salary."

"Sometimes he would have to go and do deliveries."

According to her, some customers later discovered that it was her husband personally delivering their orders.

Despite becoming the family's breadwinner at the time, J Bums said she intentionally made sure she continued to honour and respect her husband, insisting that leadership in marriage isn't determined by who earns more money.

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"Leadership is not about how much money you make. It's about the position that you have in the home."

She added that she became more careful with her words and actions during that season because she understood how emotionally difficult unemployment could be.

Instead of giving in to frustration, she said her husband stayed active; fasting, praying, helping around the house, cooking, cleaning and constantly looking for opportunities.

Looking back now, she believes that difficult period strengthened their relationship rather than destroy it. "That process actually brought us closer."

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Nigerians react

The story has generated plenty of reactions on X, with many Nigerians praising the couple's maturity while others questioned whether a husband should earn a salary in his wife's company.

One user wrote: "This is beautiful & respect to him, as a woman, big respect to you too, because a similar kind of testing phase has destroyed so many marriages."

Another commenter expressed concern about public perception, saying:

"My fear is that in your effort to inspire society, you haven't sacrificed your husband on the cross of social media and public perception."

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Others questioned the arrangement entirely.

"This sounds weird. Who was paying him, you?"

Another X user argued that if their spouse worked in their company, they would make them a partner instead of an employee.

"If she is out of job and wants to work in the firm, she is definitely coming as Managing Partner. How can I be paying her salaries when she is supposed to be co-owner of the business."

The couple survived the financial crunch by downsizing to a single vehicle, reducing household staff, and committing to shared survival strategies.

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Some, however, focused on what they described as the couple's wisdom and teamwork during a difficult season.

"The woman whether she's right or wrong, one thing is obvious, she's wise... The husband too is hard working."