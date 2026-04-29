Tonto Dike's ex-husband Churchill denies marriage to Rosy Meurer amid divorce rumours

Olakunle Churchill denies divorce from Rosy Meurer, citing a lack of a legal marriage and a newfound peace with ex-wife Tonto Dikeh

Olakunle Churchill denies divorce from Rosy Meurer, citing a lack of a legal marriage and a newfound peace with ex-wife Tonto Dikeh

Olakunle Churchill has denied reports of a divorce from actress Rosy Meurer, saying there was no legally recognised marriage and dismissing the claims as false and misleading.

Olakunle Churchill denied viral reports claiming he is divorced from Rosy Meurer, calling them false.

He stated there was no legal marriage, saying only a traditional introduction took place.

Churchill insisted he was never served any legal documents related to a divorce.

He also revealed that he and ex-wife Tonto Dikeh have reconciled and moved past their issues.

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Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has pushed back strongly against viral claims that he and Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer are going through a divorce, calling the reports “false and misleading.”

The rumours, which have been circulating across blogs and social media, suggested that the couple had quietly ended their marriage. But Churchill says that narrative doesn’t even hold up from the start.

Olakunle Churchill took to social media to debunk divorce rumors, clarifying that a formal legal marriage never actually took place

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between myself and Roseline Meurer are completely false. There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such.”

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To back his stance, Churchill shared what appeared to be a court document, an “enrolment of judgment”, with both their names listed. Still, he insisted the document is being misinterpreted and does not prove any divorce.

In fact, he went a step further to question whether there was ever a legally binding marriage in the first place.

“There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a ‘divorce’ is baseless from the outset,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

His clarification has stirred even more conversation online, especially because the couple publicly presented themselves as married for years. Churchill and Meurer welcomed their first child together in 2021 and later had a second child, further cementing public perception of a formal union.

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Addressing the legal angle, Churchill also said he was never officially notified of any divorce proceedings:

Despite years of being seen as a married couple, Churchill maintains that their union was centered on an introduction rather than a legal wedding

“Any legitimate legal process requires that all parties be formally served and given the opportunity to respond. I was never served.”

He also questioned how such documents allegedly surfaced online, hinting at inconsistencies with how legal processes typically work in Nigeria.

The businessman didn’t stop there. He also touched on his past relationship with actress Tonto Dikeh, with whom he shares a son, King Andre. The former couple had a very public and messy split years ago, filled with allegations and online exchanges.

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But according to Churchill, things are now different.

“If Tonto offended anyone, it should be me alone and if I offended anyone, it should be Tonto. However, we have both chosen to forgive each other,” he said.

READ ALSO: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion confirms split from partner Klay Thompson over infidelity

He added that their past issues were personal and should have remained private.

Churchill revealed that he and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, have chosen to forgive past grievances for the sake of their son

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Interestingly, his comments come shortly after the two were spotted spending time together with their son, a moment that sparked mixed reactions online and fueled speculation about their current relationship dynamic.

Churchill also addressed long-standing narratives about Meurer’s role during his fallout with Dikeh. While acknowledging she faced heavy backlash at the time, he pushed back against what he described as exaggerated claims.

“I do not agree with the narrative that Rosy ‘stood by me’ in a way that should now be exaggerated,” he said, noting that the responsibility for his past relationship issues was his alone.

On her part, Meurer has also denied multiple rumours making the rounds, including claims that she unfollowed Churchill on Instagram or that she was once close friends with Dikeh before their relationship.