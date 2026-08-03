Iranian authorities executed two men convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad amid the country's ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States

Iranian authorities executed two men convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad amid the country's ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States

Iran executes two men over alleged Mossad spying during war

Iran has executed two men convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, saying they passed sensitive military information during the ongoing war. Here's what happened and why executions are rising in Iran.

Iran executed two men, Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, after convicting them of spying for Israel's Mossad.

Authorities accused them of providing the locations of sensitive military and security sites during the war.

Iran says executions have increased as it cracks down on alleged espionage linked to Israel.

Human rights groups say Iran carried out at least 1,639 executions last year and continue to criticise its use of the death penalty.

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Iran has executed two men it accused of spying for Israel, as authorities continue a crackdown on people allegedly linked to Israeli intelligence during the country's ongoing war.

The executions took place on Monday, according to Iran's judiciary, making them the latest in a growing list of people put to death over espionage-related charges.

The two men, identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, were found guilty of working with Israel's foreign intelligence agency, Mossad.

Iran says the two men passed the locations of sensitive military and security sites to Israeli intelligence during the war.

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According to Mizan, the media arm of Iran's judiciary, "Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat were hanged this morning for transmitting the coordinates of sensitive military and security sites to Mossad agents."

Iranian authorities did not reveal when the two men were arrested or when their trial began. However, they said both were convicted of "espionage and collaboration with the Zionist regime."

The judiciary also claimed the pair played a role in helping Israeli intelligence target key locations during the conflict.

"They helped the intelligence services achieve their objectives by providing them with information on military and security centres during the war," Mizan added.

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Iran has significantly increased executions since the conflict with Israel and the United States intensified.

The war reportedly began on February 28 after large-scale US-Israeli military strikes on Iran. Since then, Tehran has repeatedly accused people of working with foreign intelligence agencies, especially Israel's Mossad, and has responded with tougher punishments.

Iran has long maintained that espionage threatens its national security, and people convicted of spying can face the death penalty under the country's laws.

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Iran remains one of the world's top executioners

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Human rights groups say Iran remains one of the world's leading executioners, with a sharp rise in death sentences in recent years.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised Iran's use of capital punishment.

According to Amnesty International, Iran is the world's second-highest executioner after China.

Figures released by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) show that at least 1,639 people were executed in Iran in 2025, the highest number recorded since 1989.

Last week, Amnesty International also condemned what it described as an "escalation" in executions after Iran announced the hanging of two men convicted over their involvement in anti-government protests.

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