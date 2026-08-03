The Ooni of Ife has welcomed a baby princess with Olori Oluwatosin.

The Ooni of Ife has welcomed a baby princess with Olori Oluwatosin.

Ooni of Ife announces birth of baby princess three months after welcoming twin princes

Joy in the Palace as Ooni of Ife welcomes baby princess

The Ooni of Ife has welcomed a baby princess with Olori Oluwatosin.

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The birth comes just three months after the monarch welcomed twin princes with Olori Mariam.

The latest arrival further expands the royal household following earlier twin births in 2024.

The ancient palace in Ile-Ife is celebrating once again after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, announced the birth of a baby princess with one of his wives, Olori Oluwatosin.

The monarch shared the joyful news on his official social media pages on Saturday, August 2, 2026, thanking God for the newest addition to the House of Oduduwa.

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He also offered prayers for his newborn daughter and expressed appreciation to everyone who has continued to support and celebrate the royal family.

Olori Oluwatosi

According to the palace, both Olori Oluwatosin and the baby princess are in good health.

The latest arrival comes just three months after the Ooni welcomed twin princes with another of his wives, Olori Mariam Ajibola Ogunwusi, making it yet another memorable chapter for the royal household.

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The baby princess arrives three months after the twin princes

The Ooni's palace has witnessed a series of joyful milestones in recent years, and the birth of the baby princess is the latest.

Back in May 2026, the monarch and Olori Mariam welcomed twin boys, an announcement that drew congratulatory messages from traditional rulers, political leaders and admirers across Nigeria.

The celebration didn't end there. The twin princes were later honoured with a colourful traditional naming ceremony at the palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

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Palace chiefs, community leaders and members of the royal household, including Olori Agba Margaret, Olori Aderonke, Olori Ashley and Olori Temitope, were among those in attendance.

The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam Ajibola have welcomed twin sons.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Ooni reflected on his journey to the throne and expressed gratitude to God for what he described as the many blessings bestowed on his family.

Now, with the arrival of a baby princess, the royal household has grown even bigger, adding another member to the lineage of one of Nigeria's oldest and most revered traditional institutions.

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A royal family that keeps growing

Ooni and Olori Tobiloba Philips Ogunwusi welcomed twins—a prince and a princess.

The latest birth follows another landmark moment for the Ooni's family in March 2024, when he and Olori Tobiloba Philips Ogunwusi welcomed twins—a prince and a princess.

Those births came after a new chapter in the monarch's personal life following his separation from Queen Naomi Silekunola in 2021.

The Ooni of Ife and his new wives

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Between September and October 2022, the Ooni married several queens, including Olori Mariam Anako, Olori Elizabeth Akinmudai, Olori Tobiloba Philips, Olori Ashley Adegoke, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi and Olori Temitope Adesegun.

Olori Oluwatosin later became part of the royal household away from public fanfare, with her status drawing wider attention following the birth of her daughter.