Advertisement

Ooni of Ife announces birth of baby princess three months after welcoming twin princes

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:51 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The Ooni of Ife has welcomed a baby princess with Olori Oluwatosin.
Joy in the Palace as Ooni of Ife welcomes baby princess
Advertisement

  • The Ooni of Ife has welcomed a baby princess with Olori Oluwatosin.

Advertisement

  • The birth comes just three months after the monarch welcomed twin princes with Olori Mariam.

  • The latest arrival further expands the royal household following earlier twin births in 2024.

The ancient palace in Ile-Ife is celebrating once again after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, announced the birth of a baby princess with one of his wives, Olori Oluwatosin.

The monarch shared the joyful news on his official social media pages on Saturday, August 2, 2026, thanking God for the newest addition to the House of Oduduwa. 

Advertisement

He also offered prayers for his newborn daughter and expressed appreciation to everyone who has continued to support and celebrate the royal family.

Olori Oluwatosi
Olori Oluwatosi

According to the palace, both Olori Oluwatosin and the baby princess are in good health.

The latest arrival comes just three months after the Ooni welcomed twin princes with another of his wives, Olori Mariam Ajibola Ogunwusi, making it yet another memorable chapter for the royal household.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Meet the richest king in Yorubaland - It's not the Ooni of Ife

The baby princess arrives three months after the twin princes

The Ooni's palace has witnessed a series of joyful milestones in recent years, and the birth of the baby princess is the latest.

Back in May 2026, the monarch and Olori Mariam welcomed twin boys, an announcement that drew congratulatory messages from traditional rulers, political leaders and admirers across Nigeria.

The celebration didn't end there. The twin princes were later honoured with a colourful traditional naming ceremony at the palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State. 

Advertisement

Palace chiefs, community leaders and members of the royal household, including Olori Agba Margaret, Olori Aderonke, Olori Ashley and Olori Temitope, were among those in attendance.

The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam Ajibola have welcomed twin sons.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Ooni reflected on his journey to the throne and expressed gratitude to God for what he described as the many blessings bestowed on his family.

Now, with the arrival of a baby princess, the royal household has grown even bigger, adding another member to the lineage of one of Nigeria's oldest and most revered traditional institutions.

READ NEXT: Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Advertisement

A royal family that keeps growing

Ooni and Olori Tobiloba Philips Ogunwusi welcomed twins—a prince and a princess.
Ooni and Olori Tobiloba Philips Ogunwusi welcomed twins—a prince and a princess.

The latest birth follows another landmark moment for the Ooni's family in March 2024, when he and Olori Tobiloba Philips Ogunwusi welcomed twins—a prince and a princess.

Those births came after a new chapter in the monarch's personal life following his separation from Queen Naomi Silekunola in 2021.

The Ooni of Ife and his new wives
The Ooni of Ife and his new wives
Advertisement

Between September and October 2022, the Ooni married several queens, including Olori Mariam Anako, Olori Elizabeth Akinmudai, Olori Tobiloba Philips, Olori Ashley Adegoke, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi and Olori Temitope Adesegun.

READ ALSO: The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

Olori Oluwatosin later became part of the royal household away from public fanfare, with her status drawing wider attention following the birth of her daughter.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in from across Nigeria and beyond, the birth of the baby princess marks yet another joyful milestone for the House of Oduduwa and adds to the growing legacy of the Ooni of Ife, one of Africa's most respected traditional rulers.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Who is King Ochacho? Meet the billionaire who gifted Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion
Entertainment
03.08.2026
Who is King Ochacho? Meet the billionaire who gifted Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion
One man, six divorces: Adam Zango’s latest split over genotype sparks reactions
Lifestyle
03.08.2026
One man, six divorces: Adam Zango’s latest split over genotype sparks reactions
From millionaire to labourer: Ojude Oba style icon Farooq Oreagba opens up on financial crash that humbled him
Entertainment
03.08.2026
From millionaire to labourer: Ojude Oba style icon Farooq Oreagba opens up on financial crash that humbled him
Iran executes two men over alleged Mossad spying during war
News
03.08.2026
Iran executes two men over alleged Mossad spying during war
FG is giving out ₦365 million for student research — here's who can apply
News
03.08.2026
FG is giving out ₦365 million for student research — here's who can apply
Ooni of Ife announces birth of baby princess three months after welcoming twin princes
News
03.08.2026
Ooni of Ife announces birth of baby princess three months after welcoming twin princes