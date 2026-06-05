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6 Nigerian foods that can get you into trouble at U.S. airports

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:25 - 05 June 2026
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Examples of popular Nigerian food items—including smoked meats, fresh leafy greens, and dried beef products—frequently confiscated at international airports.
See the full list of what you can’t pack before travelling.
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  • Many Nigerian foods are not allowed into the U.S. and may be seized at the airport.

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  • Items like bushmeat, meat products, and fresh produce are strictly restricted by Customs.

  • This guide shows what to avoid before you travel.

If you’re travelling from Nigeria to the United States, one of the biggest surprises at the airport is not getting stranded or missing your flight.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may remove your favourite food items from your luggage.

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Many popular Nigerian foods are either strictly banned or heavily restricted from entering the U.S.

The rules are not aimed at Nigerian cuisine specifically but at protecting Americans from animal diseases, plant pests, and food contamination risks.

Here is a full list of the Nigerian foods that are commonly seized, why they are restricted, and what you should know before packing your bag.

1. Bushmeat (completely banned)

A market display of smoked and dried African bushmeat, showing the dark, charred textures of wildlife meat stacked together next to wooden sticks.
Smoked bushmeat is strictly prohibited from entering the United States under federal law due to severe public health risks and conservation regulations.
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One of the strictest bans applies to bushmeat.

Bushmeat refers to meat from wild animals such as rodents, antelope, monkeys, bats, and other wild game commonly consumed in some parts of Africa.

This category is 100% prohibited in the United States. Authorities warn that bushmeat can carry dangerous diseases that may spread to humans.

Smoked or dried wild game meat, frozen bushmeat, and any product made from wild animals are automatically seized and destroyed at entry points.

READ NEXT: Doctors warn Nigerians to stop eating bush meat as Ebola kills 80 in DRC

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2. Meat products (very strict restrictions)

A close-up shot of a white ceramic plate piled high with pieces of dark red, spicy Nigerian kilishi (dried beef jerky) coated in pepper flakes.
Traditional Nigerian Kilishi, a seasoned beef jerky delicacy, is heavily restricted by U.S. Customs due to strict regulations on foreign meat imports.

Fresh, dried, smoked, or processed meat products are generally restricted unless they meet strict USDA requirements.

Common Nigerian foods affected include:

  • Kilishi (beef jerky-style meat)

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  • Suya (especially packaged or pre-cooked versions)

  • Stockfish or dried fish with additives

  • Meat pies containing beef or chicken fillings

  • Seasoning cubes made with animal fat or meat extracts

Many meat and animal by-products are restricted due to risks of livestock diseases like foot-and-mouth disease and mad cow disease.

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Even canned or packaged versions may be confiscated if they contain meat ingredients.

3. Soups, stews, and seasoning mixes containing meat

Pepper Soup

Processed foods containing meat are also restricted.

This includes:

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  • Instant soup mixes with beef or chicken flavour

  • Bouillon cubes made from animal fat

  • Jollof rice seasoning packets with meat extract

  • Pepper soup spices with dried animal ingredients

These soup mixes can be prohibited if they contain meat ingredients.

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READ NEXT: 5 pepper-soup-inspired meals perfect for cold weather in Nigeria

4. Dairy products (restricted or conditional)

milk

Dairy items are also tightly controlled. Some Nigerian dairy-based foods may be restricted depending on processing and packaging.

Examples include:

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  • Powdered milk (usually allowed but may be inspected)

  • Unpackaged or homemade dairy items (not allowed)

  • Fermented milk products (often restricted)

The concern is contamination and the spread of animal diseases through raw dairy.

READ NEXT: DIY Recipes: How to make coconut milk from scratch

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5. fruits, vegetables, and seeds (mostly not allowed)

fresh, vibrant green bitter-leaf (Vernonia amygdalina)
Fresh bitter leaf can carry agricultural pests. Travellers should instead opt for completely dried, commercially packaged variants to pass through U.S. customs smoothly.

CBP generally prohibits most fresh fruits, vegetables, and plant materials unless they are declared and pass inspection.

Common Nigerian items affected include:

  • Fresh peppers (ata rodo)

  • Garden eggs (eggplants)

  • Bitter leaf and other leafy vegetables

  • Unprocessed seeds (melon seeds, ugu seeds)

  • Fresh cassava or yam tubers

Dried or packaged versions may still be inspected or rejected depending on origin and treatment.

READ NEXT: How to remove harmful chemicals from everyday food (7 proven methods)

6. palm oil and some agricultural products (restricted in certain forms)

Saturated Fats
Palm Oil

While commercially processed palm oil is often allowed, homemade or improperly labelled versions can raise issues.

The same applies to:

  • Unregulated herbal food items

  • Traditional spices in raw or unpackaged form

  • Agricultural products without proper labeling

CBP focuses heavily on preventing plant pests that can damage U.S. agriculture.

READ ALSO: Is your cooking oil safe? 6 ways to test for fake palm oil

What you should expect at the airport

When arriving in the U.S.:

  • You must declare ALL food items

  • CBP officers may inspect or confiscate items

  • Failure to declare can result in fines or penalties

  • Even allowed foods can still be taken for inspection

Declaring does not automatically mean confiscation, but failing to declare often leads to problems.

READ NEXT: Why cooking with rotten tomatoes can kill you

Why some Nigerian foods are not allowed in the U.S.

The U.S. enforces strict import laws through agencies like CBP and USDA to prevent the spread of diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, African swine fever, and plant pests that can destroy crops and livestock.

According to CBP regulations, meat products, animal by-products, and certain plant foods from abroad are either prohibited or require permits and inspection 

Even small amounts of food in your suitcase can be confiscated if they fall under restricted categories.

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