Is the food you eat safe?

Is the food you eat safe?

How to remove harmful chemicals from everyday food (7 proven methods)

Is the food you eat safe? Probably not, but here are 7 proven ways to remove harmful chemicals from fruits, vegetables, beans, and rice safely.

Nigeria is facing a food safety crisis.

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With over 90% of local farmers using highly hazardous pesticides, many of which are banned in the EU and North America, simply "rinsing" your vegetables isn't enough.

Investigations by GST Media have shown that staples like beans and carrots often carry residues that lead to long-term organ damage.

The pesticides in Nigerian beans are not safe for humans.



They have been banned from sale in the EU for over a decade.



Your organs don’t just fail in a day. They break down quietly. Then we crowdfund transplants or call it “sudden death.” https://t.co/8ZD2lI6X69 pic.twitter.com/ssEIjA2w91 — gst (@wearegst) April 15, 2026

Here is how you can protect your family using simple, low-cost home methods.

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READ THIS: 10 tips on how to keep your kidney healthy

1. Wash with running water

wash your fruits under running clean water to remove harmful chemicals from their skin

In many Nigerian households, we wash our raw foods in a bowl of stagnant water. Stop doing this. Stagnant water just redistributes the chemicals.

Instead of doing that, rinse fruits, vegetables and other food items under clean running water for 30–60 seconds to remove pesticide residues, dirt and bacteria and, in some cases, wax coatings.

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READ ALSO: 9 of the Healthiest Fruits and Vegetables to Eat This Rainy Season

2. Soak in a saltwater solution

soak your foods under running clean water to remove harmful chemicals from their skin

This is one of the most effective home methods. It’s the best way to wash smoked fish and meat.

How to do it:

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Mix 1 teaspoon of salt in 1 litre of water

Soak your food for 10–15 minutes

Rinse thoroughly afterwards

The salt helps break down pesticide residues and pulls chemicals off the surface

READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian soups that are good for your kidney

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3. Use baking soda wash

soak your foods in a baking soda solution to remove harmful chemicals from their skin

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is a do-it-all product every home should have. It removes more pesticide residues than water alone.

Steps:

Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 1 litre of water

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Soak for 12–15 minutes

Rinse thoroughly

READ ALSO: 5 interesting uses of baking soda aside from baking

4. Peel when necessary

Peel your fruits before eating them

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Peeling removes wax coatings and residues embedded in the skin of fruits. You may also lose nutrients (fibre, vitamins), but it’s better than eating poison.

5. Vinegar soak

soak your foods in a vinegar solution to remove harmful chemicals from their skin

Vinegar is a natural disinfectant widely used for killing bacteria and reducing pesticide residues.

How to use:

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Mix 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water

Soak for 10–15 minutes

Rinse well

READ ALSO: 5 Health benefits of apple cider vinegar

6. Scrub your fruits and vegetables

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scrub your foods in a baking soda solution to remove harmful chemicals from their skin

For fruits and vegetables with hard skins, use a clean brush or your hands and scrub under running water.

This process removes dirt and chemical residue from your foods.

Best option: Buy from trusted farmers and vendors

Buy your produce from trusted sources

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In Nigeria, where illegal or highly toxic pesticides still circulate, one must take precautions to be safe.

Buy from trusted vendors and avoid overly shiny, fresh or unusually large produce

CONTINUE READING: The 5 low sugar vegetables you should be eating for blood sugar control

If you live in Nigeria, you cannot assume your food is pesticide-free. But you don’t need expensive solutions.

With proper washing, soaking methods and buying from trusted sources, you can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals.

Quick recap

7 ways to remove pesticides from produce: