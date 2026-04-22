How to remove harmful chemicals from everyday food (7 proven methods)
Nigeria is facing a food safety crisis.
With over 90% of local farmers using highly hazardous pesticides, many of which are banned in the EU and North America, simply "rinsing" your vegetables isn't enough.
Investigations by GST Media have shown that staples like beans and carrots often carry residues that lead to long-term organ damage.
The pesticides in Nigerian beans are not safe for humans.— gst (@wearegst) April 15, 2026
They have been banned from sale in the EU for over a decade.
Your organs don’t just fail in a day. They break down quietly. Then we crowdfund transplants or call it “sudden death.” https://t.co/8ZD2lI6X69 pic.twitter.com/ssEIjA2w91
Here is how you can protect your family using simple, low-cost home methods.
READ THIS: 10 tips on how to keep your kidney healthy
1. Wash with running water
In many Nigerian households, we wash our raw foods in a bowl of stagnant water. Stop doing this. Stagnant water just redistributes the chemicals.
Instead of doing that, rinse fruits, vegetables and other food items under clean running water for 30–60 seconds to remove pesticide residues, dirt and bacteria and, in some cases, wax coatings.
2. Soak in a saltwater solution
This is one of the most effective home methods. It’s the best way to wash smoked fish and meat.
How to do it:
Mix 1 teaspoon of salt in 1 litre of water
Soak your food for 10–15 minutes
Rinse thoroughly afterwards
The salt helps break down pesticide residues and pulls chemicals off the surface
3. Use baking soda wash
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is a do-it-all product every home should have. It removes more pesticide residues than water alone.
Steps:
Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 1 litre of water
Soak for 12–15 minutes
Rinse thoroughly
4. Peel when necessary
Peeling removes wax coatings and residues embedded in the skin of fruits. You may also lose nutrients (fibre, vitamins), but it’s better than eating poison.
5. Vinegar soak
Vinegar is a natural disinfectant widely used for killing bacteria and reducing pesticide residues.
How to use:
Mix 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water
Soak for 10–15 minutes
Rinse well
READ ALSO: 5 Health benefits of apple cider vinegar
6. Scrub your fruits and vegetables
For fruits and vegetables with hard skins, use a clean brush or your hands and scrub under running water.
This process removes dirt and chemical residue from your foods.
Best option: Buy from trusted farmers and vendors
In Nigeria, where illegal or highly toxic pesticides still circulate, one must take precautions to be safe.
Buy from trusted vendors and avoid overly shiny, fresh or unusually large produce
CONTINUE READING: The 5 low sugar vegetables you should be eating for blood sugar control
If you live in Nigeria, you cannot assume your food is pesticide-free. But you don’t need expensive solutions.
With proper washing, soaking methods and buying from trusted sources, you can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals.
Quick recap
7 ways to remove pesticides from produce:
Wash under running water
Soak in salt water
Use a baking soda solution
Peel when necessary
Soak in vinegar
Scrub firm produce
Buy from trusted sources
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