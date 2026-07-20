'Libraries have vanished, researchers are underfunded': Nigerians criticise Tinubu government for allocating ₦8.05bn for churches, mosques

Nigerians have criticised the Federal Government's ₦8.05 billion allocation for church and mosque projects in the 2026 budget, questioning the priority amid the country's debt burden.

Tracka's analysis of the 2026 budget identified ₦8.05 billion for church and mosque projects.

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The allocation comprises ₦1.91 billion for seven church projects and ₦6.14 billion for 52 mosque projects.

Nigerians questioned why public funds are being used for religious infrastructure amid economic challenges.

The Federal Government had not officially responded to the criticism at the time of reporting.

Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the Federal Government over the allocation of ₦8.05 billion for the construction, renovation and equipping of churches and mosques in the 2026 budget, with many questioning the priority of the expenditure amid the country's debt burden and other pressing needs.

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The allocations were highlighted in an analysis of the 2026 Appropriation Act by civic technology organisation Tracka, an initiative of BudgIT, which said the budget contains ₦1.91 billion for seven church-related projects and ₦6.14 billionfor 52 mosque-related projects spread across various ministries, departments and agencies.

According to the analysis, some of the allocations include ₦1 billion for the provision and distribution of musical and cultural equipment to churches in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, ₦1 billion for alternative solar power supply to mosques in Zamfara North Senatorial District, and ₦850 million for the construction of churches and mosques as well as support for religious leaders in Gombe State. Other projects include the renovation of central mosques, construction of community mosques and chapels, installation of solar power systems, and rehabilitation of religious facilities in several states.

The revelations have triggered widespread criticism online, with many Nigerians arguing that government resources should instead be directed towards sectors such as healthcare, education, research, infrastructure and job creation.

One X user wrote, "Tourist sites, parks and zoo across Nigeria aren't well maintained to attract revenue. Libraries have vanished. Laboratories are poorly managed. Researchers are under-funded. But the government has allocated ₦1.91 billion for projects tied to seven churches, while ₦6.14 billion was earmarked for 52 mosque projects. Misplaced priorities."

President Bola Tinubu

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Another user questioned, "When did building churches and mosques become the responsibilities of the federal government?"

A different commenter argued that public funds should be spent on more urgent national needs, writing, "When has it become the responsibility of the government to renovate churches and mosques when there are pressing issues on ground in Nigeria? From gifting judges houses to religious bodies, whereas doctors are also lacking houses and rural areas are begging for hospitals."

The allocations have also reignited conversations about constituency projects being inserted into the budgets of ministries and agencies whose statutory mandates are unrelated to religious infrastructure.