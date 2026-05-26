Is your cooking oil safe? 6 ways to test for fake palm oil

Is your cooking oil safe? Learn how to spot dangerous, adulterated palm oil in Nigeria using 6 simple checks, including the water test. Protect your health today.

Learn how to identify toxic, dye-infused palm oil using colour, smell, and taste.

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Discover a quick, foolproof home experiment to expose hidden chemical additives.

Understand what LASCOPA warns about regarding industrial chemicals in local markets.

Get practical tips on avoiding cheap traps and choosing certified, safe brands.

Palm oil is one of the most widely used cooking ingredients in Nigeria. From jollof rice and beans to soups and stews, many homes rely on it daily.

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However, growing concerns over adulterated palm oil have raised serious health questions for consumers across the country.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) recently issued a stern warning over the widespread circulation of contaminated oil in local markets.

LASCOPA's General Manager, Afolabi Solebo Esq., revealed that recent market surveillance led to the sealing of a prominent shop on Idutafa Lane, Lagos Island, for selling toxic palm oil.

To maximise profit, some dishonest traders mix palm oil with harmful substances such as Sudan dyes, industrial chemicals, candle wax, and starch.

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LASCOPA warns that consuming these chemical additives regularly can cause food poisoning, severe stomach problems, tissue damage, liver complications, and long-term health risks.

How can you tell if the oil you are buying is safe? Here are the most effective ways to identify fake palm oil before it reaches your pot.

1. Look closely at the colour

Unbranded, bulk palm oil sold in open markets. Consumers are advised to look past bright colours and verify the scent and texture to ensure it hasn't been adulterated with industrial dyes.

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One of the easiest signs of adulterated palm oil is an unnatural colour.

Natural Palm Oil: Features a rich reddish-orange to a deep earthy red, depending on the palm fruit variety and where it was milled. It looks vibrant due to its high beta-carotene content, but it is never excessively shiny.

Fake Palm Oil: Often appears too bright, artificially red, or unusually glowing. Traders add industrial chemicals such as Sudan dye (red oxide), commonly used in paints, to make low-quality or diluted oil appear visually appealing. If it looks like synthetic paint, avoid it.

2. Smell the oil carefully

Before paying for that bottle or jerrycan, open it and take a sniff.

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Pure oil has a mild, pleasant, earthy aroma that many Nigerians readily recognise, often reminiscent of fresh banga soup.

Fake oil often gives off a strange, chemical, chalky, or pungent smell. This odour usually intensifies when heated, filling your kitchen with an unpleasant, artificial scent.

ALSO READ: Why cooking with rotten tomatoes can kill you

3. Pay attention to the taste

Pure, unadulterated palm oil maintains a smooth, consistent texture and does not leave thick, sticky chemical residues or sediments at the bottom of the container.

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If the market vendor allows it, taste a tiny drop of the oil on your fingertip. Natural palm oil leaves a familiar, slightly sweet, and nutty flavour.

Adulterated oil, however, will often leave a bitter, metallic, or chemically sharp aftertaste due to the artificial colouring agents mixed into it.

Pure palm oil should feel smooth and consistent. While it is perfectly normal for pure oil to solidify evenly during cooler weather, fake oil behaves differently.

4. Check the thickness and texture

To increase volume, traders add candle wax or starch to watered-down oil. Watch out for:

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An unusually sticky, greasy, or slimy texture.

Suspicious sediments or dark particles settling at the bottom of the container.

Unusual separation layers forming inside the bottle.

5. Observe the smoke and bleach speed

How the oil reacts to heat is a major giveaway. Natural palm oil heats up gradually, releasing its natural aroma.

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Contaminated oil often starts smoking almost immediately, even under low heat.

Because of chemical additives, fake palm oil may also bleach unusually fast, turning pale within seconds, or separating into strange watery layers in the pan.

6. Try the simple water test

You can run a quick experiment at home to test for impurities:

Pour a small amount of palm oil into a glass of clean water.

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Pure palm oil will remain completely separate from the water, floating cleanly on top.

Adulterated palm oil may dissolve oddly, spread too quickly, or make the water cloudy and discoloured, indicating the presence of water-soluble dyes or starches.

Smart tips to stay safe in the market

To protect your family from food poisoning and chemical contamination, adopt these shopping habits:

Avoid "too cheap" deals: High-quality palm oil requires significant labour to mill. If a vendor is selling bulk oil at a price that seems too good to be true, it has likely been stretched with toxic additives.

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Buy from a genuine source: Whenever possible, buy from trusted, reputable vendors or purchase directly from known local oil mills.

Opt for certified brands: Commercially packaged and NAFDAC-certified palm oils undergo strict regulatory checks, making them significantly safer than unbranded, open-market bulk containers.

Commercially packaged and certified palm oil brands undergo regulatory food safety checks, providing a much safer alternative to unbranded open-market options.

Food safety is a collective responsibility.

If you encounter vendors selling suspicious, foul-smelling, or overly bright oil, report them to consumer protection authorities like LASCOPA via social media (@lascopaofficial across all channels), website ( citizensgate.lagosstate.gov.ng ), or 08124033219 official email ( lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng ) or phone call (08124993895, 08092509777).

Keeping fake food out of Nigerian kitchens starts with staying vigilant.

THE JUICE