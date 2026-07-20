For the first time in Nigeria's history, the country's legal judiciary, appellate court system, legal education, and bar association are all simultaneously headed by women

For the first time in Nigeria's history, the country's legal judiciary, appellate court system, legal education, and bar association are all simultaneously headed by women

Four women now hold the biggest leadership positions in Nigeria's legal profession

Nigeria's legal profession has reached a historic milestone, with four women now leading the country's top legal institutions, including the judiciary, Court of Appeal, Nigerian Law School and Nigerian Bar Association.

Four women now head Nigeria's most powerful legal institutions.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya recently became the second female NBA president in history.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun leads the judiciary as Chief Justice of Nigeria, while Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem heads the Court of Appeal.

Dr Olugbemisola Odusote is the first woman to serve as Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

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For years, women fought for more representation in Nigeria's legal profession. Today, they're not just getting seats at the table, they're leading it.

Nigeria has entered a historic chapter, with women now occupying the top positions in four of the country's most influential legal institutions. From the Supreme Court to the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigerian Law School, female leaders are now shaping the future of justice, legal education and the legal profession.

The four women currently leading Nigeria's legal sector are Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun; President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna'an Dongban-Mensem; Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote; and the newly elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN).

Their emergence marks one of the strongest displays of female leadership in Nigeria's legal history.

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Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun leads Nigeria's judiciary

Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun leads the Supreme Court and chairs the National Judicial Council, overseeing the entire Nigerian judiciary.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun became Nigeria's Chief Justice in 2024 after decades of service on the bench.

Born in London on May 7, 1958, she studied Law at the University of Lagos before earning a Master of Laws degree from the London School of Economics. After beginning her career in private practice, she joined the Lagos State Judiciary, rising from magistrate to High Court judge, Court of Appeal justice and eventually a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2013.

As Chief Justice of Nigeria, she now oversees the Supreme Court, chairs the National Judicial Council and heads the country's judiciary.

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Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem heads the Court of Appeal

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem oversees the Court of Appeal, managing constitutional disputes and appellate review across the nation.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem serves as President of the Court of Appeal, Nigeria's second-highest court.

Widely respected for her decades on the bench, she supervises appellate courts across the country and plays a critical role in handling election petitions, constitutional disputes and other major appeals.

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Her leadership places her at the centre of some of Nigeria's most significant legal decisions.

Dr Olugbemisola Odusote becomes first female Nigerian Law School DG

Dr. Olugbemisola Odusote made history as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School since its establishment in 1962

Another major milestone came in January 2026 when President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School since the institution was established in 1962.

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, where she obtained both her LL.B. and LL.M., Odusote later earned a Ph.D. in Law from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.

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Having joined the Nigerian Law School as a lecturer in 2001, she steadily rose through the ranks, serving as Head of Academics and later Deputy Director-General before taking over as the institution's chief executive.

She now oversees the training of every prospective lawyer before they are called to the Nigerian Bar.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya becomes only the second female NBA president

Senior Advocate Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya assumes leadership as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association following her election victory.

The latest addition to this list is Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), who was elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association on July 19, 2026.

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She secured 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 per cent of the 26,106 votes cast, defeating fellow Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe and Olumuyiwa Akinboro.

Her victory makes her the 33rd President of the NBA and only the second woman to lead the association after Priscilla Kuye, who served between 1991 and 1992.

Badejo-Okusanya studied both English and Law at the University of Lagos before being called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002. She was elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2025 and has built a career spanning private legal practice, justice sector reforms and leadership within the NBA.

Following her election, she pledged to strengthen the association, improve lawyers' welfare, support young practitioners and continue defending the rule of law.