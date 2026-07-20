‘If I can do it, you can’: The inspiring story of John Adesoye, the Nigerian man who became a registered nurse in the UK at 64

John Adesoye, a 64-year-old Nigerian, has become a registered nurse in the UK after changing careers from electronics, inspiring others with his message that it's never too late to learn.

John Adesoye graduated as a registered nurse at the age of 64.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian father of five previously worked as an electronics technician before switching to healthcare.

He studied through a Nurse Degree Apprenticeship at UWE Bristol while working at Southmead Hospital.

Adesoye says his journey proves it is never too late to pursue higher education or a new career.

A 64-year-old Nigerian, John Adesoye, has inspired many after graduating as a registered nurse in the United Kingdom, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing higher education or changing careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adesoye recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Nurse Degree Apprenticeship from the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) before securing a nursing role at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he had previously worked as a healthcare assistant.

Speaking after his graduation, the father of five encouraged people not to abandon their dreams because of their age.

"Don't listen to people who say you're too old for university. If I can do it, others can too. People are more brilliant than they think and they're stronger than they think," he said.

Meet John Adesoye, Nigerian man who graduated as nurse in UK at 64

He added:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The moment you start in higher education, you'll see that the door will continue to open for you. That is my encouragement to them – it's not too late. It's never too late, and there are support mechanisms there to help you."

Before entering healthcare, Adesoye spent years working as an electronics technician, first in Nigeria and later in Greece, where he repaired electronic equipment.

After relocating to the UK, he decided to pursue a completely different path because of his passion for caring for people. He joined Southmead Hospital in 2014 as a healthcare assistant and later completed two apprenticeship programmes with North Bristol NHS Foundation Trust. He first qualified as a Nursing Associate before earning a 2:1 degree in his Nurse Degree Apprenticeship, officially becoming a registered nurse this summer.

Reflecting on his career change, Adesoye said caring for patients gives him a sense of fulfilment.

"Beforehand, I was caring for electronic devices and I was happy when I could get broken devices working again. In my work in healthcare, when patients get better it gives me great joy and satisfaction."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adesoye revealed that he never imagined he would attend university.

"I didn't think I'd ever go to university, to be honest. But I have passion for learning. Even when I was small, I was so curious. When I got the chance to go to university, I didn't take it for granted – I followed it with my heart."

Meet John Adesoye, Nigerian man who graduated as nurse in UK at 64

While studying, he balanced university lectures with full-time work at Southmead Hospital, completing placements in cardiology, renal care, orthopaedics, the emergency department, intensive care and community nursing. He also noted that being the oldest student in his cohort motivated rather than discouraged him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adesoye has now begun working as a registered nurse at Southmead Hospital and hopes to pursue a master's degree in healthcare in the future if the opportunity arises.