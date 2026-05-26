5 pepper-soup-inspired meals perfect for cold weather in Nigeria

A collection of hot and spicy Nigerian pepper-soup-inspired meals perfect for keeping warm during cold and rainy weather.

A collection of hot and spicy Nigerian pepper-soup-inspired meals perfect for keeping warm during cold and rainy weather.

Warm up this cold season with five delicious Nigerian pepper-soup-inspired meals including catfish pepper soup, egusi pepper soup, ukodo, awara soup and vegan mushroom pepper soup recipes.

Catfish pepper soup, egusi pepper soup and chicken ukodo are among the most popular spicy Nigerian comfort meals for cold weather.

Awara pepper soup and vegan mushroom pepper soup offer tasty alternatives for vegetarians and people reducing meat intake.

These pepper-soup-inspired dishes can be enjoyed alone or paired with rice, bread, yam or swallow.

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When the weather gets cold or rainy, many Nigerians naturally turn to hot, spicy meals that warm the body fast. Pepper soup remains one of the country’s most loved comfort foods because it is light, flavorful and easy to customise with different proteins and ingredients.

Beyond the regular catfish or goat meat versions, there are several pepper-soup-inspired meals you can enjoy at home during the cold season. From thick egusi pepper soup to vegan options made with mushrooms or tofu, these recipes bring both heat and comfort to the table.

Here are five delicious pepper-soup-inspired meals you should try.

Catfish pepper soup

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Catfish pepper soup is easily one of the most popular Nigerian soups during cold weather. It is spicy, light and packed with flavour from pepper soup spice, crayfish, scent leaves and fresh pepper.

To prepare it, the catfish is first properly cleaned to remove slime before cooking in a spicy broth made with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, crayfish, ginger and Cameroon pepper. Scent leaves are then added towards the end for extra aroma and freshness.

The soup can be enjoyed alone or served with white rice.

Egusi pepper soup

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Egusi pepper soup combines the richness of melon seeds with the spicy taste of traditional pepper soup. Unlike regular pepper soup, this version becomes slightly thick as the blended egusi cooks inside the broth.

The dish is prepared with smoked chicken, dried prawns, crayfish, scotch bonnet peppers and pepper soup spice. After blending the egusi, it is added into the broth and stirred continuously to avoid burning.

It can be eaten with swallow, rice or enjoyed on its own as a filling meal.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Soups Taste Better With These Natural Spices

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Chicken and plantain ukodo

Ukodo, also known as yam or plantain pepper soup, is a traditional meal popular in parts of southern Nigeria, especially in the Niger Delta region.

This version uses hard chicken, unripe plantain, crayfish and pepper soup spices cooked together in a rich broth. The plantains soften inside the soup and absorb all the spicy flavours.

Fresh basil or scent leaves are usually added before serving. The meal is best eaten hot and is especially comforting during rainy days.

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Awara pepper soup

Awara pepper soup is a great option for people trying to reduce meat consumption or looking for a vegetarian-friendly alternative.

Awara, which is tofu made from soybean curd, is rich in protein, iron and calcium while being low in calories. In this recipe, the tofu is lightly fried before being added into a spicy broth prepared with crayfish, onions, scent leaves and pepper soup spice.

The soup pairs well with rice, bread, yam or even agidi.

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READ ALSO: How to cook 6 different types of pepper soups

Spicy Nigerian vegan pepper soup

For vegans and lovers of plant-based meals, mushroom pepper soup offers the same warmth and spice without using meat or fish.

This version combines oyster mushrooms and wood ear mushrooms with ginger, garlic, habanero pepper and spices like cumin, fennel and allspice. According to the recipe, “The contrasting textures of the wood ear and oyster mushrooms are reminiscent of the classic Nigerian pepper soup.”

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The soup is spicy, aromatic and perfect for cold evenings. Those who prefer less heat can reduce the amount of habanero pepper and cayenne used.