A large market bowl filled with inexpensive, bruised, and rotting tomatoes known colloquially as Ata Esha in a busy Lagos market.

A large market bowl filled with inexpensive, bruised, and rotting tomatoes known colloquially as Ata Esha in a busy Lagos market.

Why cooking with rotten tomatoes can kill you

Cooking with rotten tomatoes may seem harmless, but health experts warn it can cause food poisoning, liver damage and toxic exposure.

SUMMARY

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Tomatoes are a staple ingredient in kitchens across Nigeria, the UK and beyond, used in soups, stews, sauces and countless everyday meals.

Health authorities are warning consumers that using rotten or mouldy tomatoes in cooking could be far more dangerous than many people realise.

According to recent warnings from the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), consuming spoiled tomatoes may expose people to harmful toxins that can lead to severe illness, including liver damage and long-term health complications.

We have all been there (except the nepo babies). You are preparing your weekly stew on Sunday, or your goated firewood jollof, and you spot a couple of squashed tomatoes with whitish foam.

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Or perhaps you are looking to save a bit of money, so you buy a discounted bowl of overly ripe, rotted tomatoes from the market.

In many homes, these heavily discounted, softening tomatoes are kitchen staples and are known popularly as “Ata Esha”. Because they are cheap, many assume that boiling them down or frying them into a stew will kill off any bacteria.

Naturally, Tomatoes contain incredible nutritional perks and antioxidants like lycopene that promote heart health, as this guide on 5 reasons you need to add tomatoes to your diet explains.

However, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) recently released a stark warning to consumers, advising everyone to completely avoid tomatoes with visible white, green, or black fungal growth.

LASCOPA WARNS CONSUMERS AGAINST CONSUMPTION OF SPOILED TOMATOES



The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), has warned residents against the consumption of spoiled or fungus-infested tomatoes popularly known as “Ata Esha,” citing… pic.twitter.com/RwmCwnG4Lo — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 17, 2026

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This raises an important question: can cooking rotten tomatoes actually kill you? The answer lies in the hidden dangers of fungal contamination and toxic compounds that heat alone cannot destroy.

Why rotten tomatoes can be dangerous to eat

Health experts warn that mouldy or fungus-infested tomatoes may contain aflatoxins, toxic compounds produced by certain fungi. These toxins are especially concerning because:

They can survive high cooking temperatures

They may accumulate in the body over time

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They are linked to serious liver disease and cancer risk

Even small, repeated exposure can be harmful

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has emphasised that boiling, frying, or cooking spoiled tomatoes does not make them safe to eat.

The most dangerous misconception about food hygiene is that heat cures everything. While a high temperature will kill live bacteria and active mould spores, it does absolutely nothing to get rid of the chemical toxins they leave behind.

Once contamination has occurred, the toxins may remain active even after heat treatment.

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Can cooking rotten tomatoes kill you?

Rotten tomatoes pose significant health risks like severe food poisoning and sudden liver complications.

While eating spoiled tomatoes may not cause immediate death in most cases, it can lead to severe food poisoning symptoms and long-term health risks if consumed repeatedly or in large amounts.

In rare but severe cases, especially in vulnerable individuals such as children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems, contaminated food can lead to life-threatening complications like aflatoxins and liver damage.

Among the mycotoxins found in rotten produce, aflatoxins are by far the most dangerous.

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Acute poisoning (aflatoxicosis): Consuming high levels of these toxins in a short period can lead to immediate, severe poisoning. This manifests as abdominal pain, vomiting, fluid retention, and, in severe cases, sudden liver failure and death.

Chronic liver disease: Regularly eating slightly spoiled tomatoes causes a slow, invisible buildup of toxins in your body. Over time, this leads to permanent liver damage, cirrhosis, and a drastically increased risk of liver cancer, according to global clinical research from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What are the symptoms of food poisoning from tomatoes?

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Eating rotten tomatoes can trigger nausea and vomiting [iStock]

If you have consumed suspicious or spoiled food, Here are food poisoning symptoms you should never ignore:

Persistent vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Diarrhoea lasting more than 24 hours

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Dehydration

Dizziness or confusion

If symptoms worsen, medical attention should be sought immediately.

How can you tell if tomatoes are spoiled?

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How to differentiate between good and rotten tomatoes

To reduce the risk of contamination, always check tomatoes carefully before buying or cooking:

The sight test (mould & discolouration): Look for visible white, green, or black furry patches. Also, watch out for dark, sunken spots or liquid leaking from the bottom (even if the mould is only on one side). They indicate microbial activity that produces harmful substances known as mycotoxins, including aflatoxins.

The touch test (texture): A good tomato should be firm with a slight give. If it feels completely mushy, slimy, or wrinkled, it is well past its prime.

The Smell Test: Fresh tomatoes have an earthy, sweet aroma. If you smell a sharp, sour, or fermented odour, it’s rotten.

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These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of food poisoning from tomatoes.

A quick tip: If you want your tomatoes to last longer, store them stem-side down at room temperature, and keep them out of plastic bags so the ethylene gas can escape.

If you are working with high-quality, fresh produce instead, you can learn how to make the ultimate gourmet base with this recipe for an intense tomato sauce.

Can you just cut the rotten part off?

It is a common habit to slice the mouldy top off a tomato and use the remaining "good" side. However, food safety experts strictly advise against this for soft fruits and vegetables.

Tomatoes have a very high water content and a soft cellular structure. Once mould is visible on the outside, its microscopic root threads (called hyphae) have already penetrated deep into the centre of the fruit.

The entire tomato is effectively poisoned, even if it still looks red and firm on one side.

How to protect your family

To keep your kitchen safe and healthy, include these habits into your food shopping routine:

Inspect before you buy: Take a close look at your produce. Avoid any tomatoes showing signs of visible white, green, or black fungal growth, deep cracks, or a slimy texture.

Store Wisely: Keep your tomatoes in a cool, dry place or refrigerate them if they are already fully ripe to slow down the growth of dangerous fungi.

Dispose Correctly: If a tomato has gone mouldy, do not try to salvage it. Put it straight into the bin or compost (if safe), ensuring pets and children cannot get to it.

Speak Up: If you notice traders or supermarkets selling visibly unsafe, expired, or heavily spoiled food products as fit for consumption, report them to your local public health or consumer protection agency.