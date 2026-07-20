Nigerian singer Fola reveals why he doesn't compare himself to other artistes, recalls journey from betting cashier to stardom

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Fola, has opened up about his journey from working as a Bet9ja cashier in Ibadan to becoming one of the country's emerging music stars.

Fola revealed he worked as a betting cashier before his music career took off.

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He said stardom did not come as a surprise because his mother had always told him he would become a star.

The singer disclosed that he bought his mother a piece of land with his first major earnings, where she built a church.

Speaking on the Tea With Tay podcast, Fola reflected on how dramatically his life has changed since his breakthrough.

"I went home to Ibadan once, like four months after everything. That's where I came from, Bet9ja cashier. That's what people used to know me for in my area, not music. From that time to this time is mind blowing. Ibadan has crazy love for me," he said.

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The singer revealed that although music has always been part of his family, his initial motivation for making music was to get the girls in high school.

"There was a guy in JS2 that was always making music and getting girls. I wanted to do it but I didn't know I could do it. My brother was always writing rap then, so I copied his rap and went to school the next day. I did my own and everyone was clapping. Even the proprietor came. I said, 'Wow, I have to do this thing.'

"Besides that, in my house everyone sings. We always have morning devotion, so we all sing."

Fola also recalled how his label boss and Dagbana Republik founder, Bella Shmurda, once introduced him to singer Kizz Daniel during discussions about a potential deal and he (Kizz Daniel) almost signed Fola.

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Singer Fola with label boss, Bella Shmurda

"We wanted to do a deal and as part of doing the deal, he took me to Kizz Daniel. He liked me and wanted to sign me but it didn't work out," he revealed.

Speaking on handling the pressures of the music industry, Fola said he intentionally avoids comparing himself with other artistes.

"The one solution I have given myself is that I don't compare myself to anybody. Once I see peace, it's going. Sabi boy don't know pressure if you believe in yourself. How did you get all those things you got? I just believe in myself."

The singer also credited his family, especially his mother, for giving him the confidence to pursue his dreams.

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"My mum always put the idea of being a star into me. She used to tell me that I'm going to be a star, I should just pray and be myself.

"No one in my house has ever stopped me from making music. When I dropped you, my dad sent it to me and said he liked the beat."

Reflecting on how he spent his first major earnings, Fola said he bought his mother a piece of land in Ibadan, where she later built a church.

"I got my mum a land, so I built my mum a church in Ibadan. She just started it two years ago. My parents and siblings are well."

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On relationships, the singer described women who talk excessively as a major red flag.