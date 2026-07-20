Senegal's President Diomaye Faye elected new ECOWAS chairman
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has been elected the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.
He succeeds Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, who took over from President Bola Tinubu in 2025.
Faye assumes office as ECOWAS continues to deal with security challenges and the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
At 46, Faye is expected to push reforms focused on governance, youth inclusion and rebuilding trust within the West African bloc.
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has officially been elected as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, taking over the leadership of West Africa's regional bloc at a crucial time.
Faye emerged as chairman during the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
The Senegalese leader succeeds Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, who had taken over the rotating leadership of the bloc from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2025.
Tinubu handed over the position to Bio during the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority held in Abuja after completing his two-term tenure as ECOWAS chairman.
The new ECOWAS chairman steps into office as the regional body continues to battle some of its biggest challenges in recent years.
The bloc is still grappling with rising insecurity across parts of West Africa, democratic setbacks in some member states and the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) after cutting ties with ECOWAS.
One of Faye's immediate priorities is expected to be keeping diplomatic channels open with the three countries while exploring ways to restore cooperation and regional stability.
At 46, Faye is among Africa's youngest presidents and represents a new generation of political leadership on the continent.
His emergence is expected to inject fresh energy into ECOWAS' reform agenda, with greater attention likely to be placed on good governance, accountability, youth inclusion and strengthening the credibility of regional institutions.
His new role also places Senegal at the centre of key political, economic and security discussions affecting West Africa.
As ECOWAS faces growing pressure to remain united amid regional tensions, all eyes will now be on Faye to see how he navigates one of the most challenging periods in the bloc's history.