Nigerian celebrities who are now pastors, evangelists or ministers.

Nigerian celebrities who are now pastors, evangelists or ministers.

18 Nigerian celebrities who are now pastors, evangelists or ministers

Meet 18 Nigerian celebrities who became pastors or evangelists, including Jimmy Odukoya, Yul Edochie, Zack Orji, Eucharia Anunobi, Liz Benson and Patience Ozokwor.

Several Nigerian celebrities have moved from entertainment into Christian ministry, with stars such as Jimmy Odukoya, Zack Orji, Eucharia Anunobi and Liz Benson taking on pastoral or evangelistic roles.

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Some have continued their entertainment careers alongside ministry. Yul Edochie, Patience Ozokwor and Jimmy Odukoya, for example, have maintained connections to the entertainment industry while pursuing their religious callings.

Their journeys are different, ranging from formal ordination and church leadership to evangelism and independent ministries, showing that becoming a minister does not always mean completely leaving Nollywood behind.

For years, they were familiar faces on our television screens, movie posters and entertainment pages. Some played villains, some played lovers, while others built careers making millions of Nigerians laugh.

But away from the cameras, many Nigerian celebrities have taken a very different path into ministry.

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Some have been formally ordained as pastors or evangelists, while others founded churches or became active preachers without completely abandoning entertainment.

Here are some Nigerian celebrities whose journeys have taken them from the entertainment industry to the pulpit.

1. Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya is known internationally for acting, particularly his role as Oba Ade in The Woman King, but he is also the Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

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Importantly, his pastoral career didn’t start when he inherited the church leadership after his father died in 2023.

The church says Odukoya was ordained in Oklahoma in 2007 and in Nigeria in 2009, and that he became a pastor at the church in 2012.

2. Zack Orji

Zack Orji

Veteran actor Zack Orji has spent decades in Nollywood, appearing in more than 100 films. However, his Christian ministry gradually became a major part of his life.

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Orji was ordained a reverend in 2012 by Bishop Lawrence Osagie of Power Line Bible Church. His ministry has taken him beyond Nigeria, including preaching engagements abroad and across different churches in the country.

Interestingly, Orji has never presented acting and ministry as mutually exclusive. He has described both as callings, explaining that his celebrity status can also provide an avenue to reach people with the gospel.

3. Eucharia Anunobi

Eucharia Anunobi

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Few people would have expected the actress known for films such as Glamour Girls and Abuja Connection to eventually become a prominent voice in Christian ministry.

Eucharia Anunobi was reportedly ordained an evangelist on February 5, 2012, at Fresh Oil Ministry in Egbeda, Lagos.

Anunobi has continued to speak publicly about faith, spirituality and personal transformation while occasionally appearing in film.

4. Liz Benson

Liz Benson

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For many Nigerians who grew up watching classic Nollywood, Liz Benson's move from screen star to evangelist remains one of the industry's most notable transformations.

She was one of the biggest female stars of 1990s Nollywood, appearing in films such as Glamour Girls, Witches and Diamond Ring.

She eventually moved away from mainstream acting and into Christian ministry. She was ordained as an evangelist at Rainbow Christian Assembly in Warri, and she became involved in ministry with her late husband, Bishop Great Ameye.

5. Patience Ozokwor

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Patience Ozokwor

Patience Ozokwor is an especially interesting case because Mama G built her reputation playing some of Nollywood's most memorable mothers and villains.

But behind the characters was a woman who eventually embraced Christian ministry. Ozokwor was ordained as an evangelist and has preached and ministered in several churches. She believes she was called to win souls and do God's work.

6. Charles Okafor

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Charles Okafor

Charles Okafor was one of the recognisable faces of old-school Nollywood, appearing in films including Domitilla, Forest of Promises and Boiling Point.

Okafor confirmed he had been ordained a pastor. He also said that although he remained an actor, his Christian beliefs had made him selective about the scripts and roles he accepted.

7. Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo

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Kenneth Okonkwo became famous as Andy Okeke in Living in Bondage. The Cedar House of Faith Ministries International identifies him as its founder and General Superintendent and says he is an ordained Reverend serving in the office of Pastor-Teacher.

8. Iya Rainbow

Idowu Philips, aka Iya Rainbow, with her Industry Merit award at the 2024 AMVCA [Africa Magic]

Iya Rainbow, whose real name is Idowu Phillips is a veteran Yoruba actress who has established a church in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos after saying she felt called to build a church.

9. Chris Okotie

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Pastor Chris Okotie wants to become Nigeria's President. (Premium Times)

Chris Okotie has one of the most remarkable entertainment-to-ministry journeys on the list.

Before becoming a pastor, Okotie was a major Nigerian pop musician, with songs including "Carolina", “Show Your Backside” and “Fine Mama".

He later founded the Household of God Church International Ministries in Lagos and has served as its pastor for decades.

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10. Iyabo Ogunsola

Iyabo Ogunsola

For older fans of Yoruba theatre, Iyabo Ogunsola is better remembered as the actress who famously portrayed Efunsetan Aniwura.

The role became so closely associated with her that many Nigerians know her by the character's name.

But Ogunsola eventually moved into Christian ministry and is now known as Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola.

11. Soul E

Soul E

Soul E, whose real name is Emmanuel Okose, was once known for songs such as “Baba Dey Here.”

His transition into ministry eventually became a full-time commitment. In a 2021 interview with Vanguard, he identified himself as Apostle Emmanuel Okose and said he was the General Overseer of New Evidence Christian Church of God, also known as The Evidence Place.

12. Banky W

Banky W

Banky W, born Bankole Wellington, has worked as an associate pastor at churches including This Present House and Waterbrook Church in Lagos and is currently described as a Global Ambassador and Associate Pastor of Union Church in the United States.

13. Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie announced in January 2024 that he had accepted what he described as a calling from God and launched True Salvation Ministry.

He began holding online services and delivering sermons through his YouTube platform.

His first online service was held on January 28, 2024, during which he explained that he believed a serious car accident years earlier had been a turning point in his spiritual journey.

14. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh in a deliverance session with Pastor Jerry Eze

In February 2026, Tonto Dikeh announced that she had completed a discipleship programme at Streams of Joy International, led by Pastor Jerry Eze. She subsequently became increasingly involved in preaching and Christian ministry.

Then, in August 2026, Dikeh announced New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), an interdenominational ministry focused on prayer, revival, spiritual training and Christian fellowship.

15. Sylvester Madu

Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu [Instagram/SylvesterMadu]

Sylvester Madu became known in Nollywood for playing tough characters, including criminals and villains.

He left acting to become a pastor in Christ Embassy, with his ministry based in Lagos. He was also reported to have become involved in door-to-door evangelism.

16. Okey Ogunjiofor

Okechukwu Okey Ogunjiofor is the co-producer and the writer of the story that became the 1992 classic, 'Living in Bondage'.[YouTube]

Okey Ogunjiofor is particularly interesting because he is not merely a former actor who became associated with Christianity.

The Living in Bondage producer and actor has described himself as a preacher of the gospel and explained that his Christian ministry influenced his decision to reduce his acting work.

He has said that he stopped taking many acting roles because he did not want his work on screen to conflict with his preaching.

17. Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo is an iconic Nigerian actor famous for playing villainous and ritualist roles in classic occult-themed Nollywood movies.

The veteran actor has participated in Christian crusades and has been a guest minister at Christian programmes. Recent entertainment coverage describes him as preaching the gospel.

18. Jumoke Odetola

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola announces transition into gospel ministry, says she’s now a preacher

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola is the latest celebrity to publicly embrace Christian ministry.

In September 2026, the actress announced that she is now a minister of God and a preacher of the gospel, revealing that she had received a new calling to share her faith.