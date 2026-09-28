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Nollywood star may soon start preaching on the streets after revealing her new calling from God

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:18 - 28 September 2026
Jumoke Odetola has announced that she is entering a new chapter as a minister and preacher of the gospel.
Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola says she is now a minister and preacher of the gospel after fans became concerned about changes in her recent posts.
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  • Jumoke Odetola announces she is now a minister and preacher of the gospel.

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  • The Nollywood actress explains why her recent posts made friends and colleagues concerned.

  • Odetola has not said she is permanently quitting acting despite reports describing her move as leaving Nollywood.

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has announced a major new chapter in her life. In a post shared on her Instagram page on September 26, she revealed that she is now a minister and preacher of the gospel.

The announcement came after a change in her recent social media posts prompted friends, family members and colleagues to contact her out of concern.

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Addressing the reactions, Odetola said there was no cause for alarm, explaining that although something significant was happening in her life, she was not experiencing a problem.

“I am now a minister of God. I am entering a new season with God. ” she said.

Jumoke Odetola reveals her new calling in an Instagram post. Source: IG
Jumoke Odetola reveals her new calling in an Instagram post. Source: IG

She said she had initially considered keeping the development private but changed her mind because she did not want people to misunderstand what they might see her doing.

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According to Odetola, she could eventually be seen preaching publicly, including on the streets, and she preferred to make the announcement herself rather than have someone else record her and create speculation around her activities.

I am entering a new season with God.
I am entering a new season with God.

The actress also asked her followers to pray for her as she begins what she described as a new season with God.

“When God compels you, you may delay, but you cannot escape the call,” she said. 

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Odetola has built a career across Yoruba and English-language Nollywood productions, working as an actress, filmmaker and scriptwriter.

She gained recognition for roles in films including Binta Ofege and Somewhere in the Dark, and has received several industry honours.

In 2018, she won Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba) at the City People Movie Awards. She was also honoured by her alma mater, Ajayi Crowther University, in 2026 during a distinguished personality lecture focused on personal growth and reinvention.

READ NEXT: Veteran Nollywood actor says new actors become stars overnight by looks, not knowledge

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Jumoke Odetola won Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba) at the City People Movie Awards.
Jumoke Odetola won Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba) at the City People Movie Awards.

Odetola's latest announcement, however, is centred on her Christian faith and her decision to publicly embrace ministry. She has not announced that she is permanently retiring from Nollywood. 

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