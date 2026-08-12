Why I always play witches and wicked women — Patience Ozokwor explains her Nollywood roles

Patience Ozokwor explains why she has spent decades playing witches, wicked mothers-in-law and villains in Nollywood films.

Patience Ozokwor says she believes God gave her the niche of playing villains in Nollywood.

The veteran actress explains how her witch and wicked mother-in-law roles are meant to teach moral lessons.

Ozokwor says she brings everything into her villainous characters despite personally hating injustice and conflict.

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Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has explained why she has spent decades playing witches, wicked mothers-in-law and other villainous characters on screen, describing it as a role she believes was divinely assigned to her.

Speaking during a livestreamed interview with content creator Carter Efe on Monday, Ozokwor addressed a question fans have long asked about her career. "I think God gave me that niche," she said. "I hate every ill because I don't like injustice, war, and rancour. When you give me those roles, I try to bring everything into them."

Patience Ozokwor

According to the actress, her portrayal of villains isn't just a professional typecast, it's intentional, designed to show audiences the consequences of living badly. "If you are taking part in any of them, you have to be careful and know the end thereof, for the end justifies the means," she said. "Know what will happen to you if you live a terrible life, and know what you will gain if you are a good person."

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She added that her performances are meant to function almost like a moral warning embedded in entertainment, using exaggerated wickedness on screen to make audiences reflect on real consequences off screen, rather than simply providing shock value or drama for its own sake.

Ozokwor rose to fame in the 1990s and has since become one of Nollywood's most recognisable veteran performers, known for intimidating, larger-than-life characters that many viewers grew up associating directly with her on-screen persona.

A photo of Patience Ozokwor in Code of Silence used for illustration.

Her portrayals of stern mothers-in-law, witches and scheming antagonists became so convincing over the years that they often overshadowed public perception of her as a person, a dynamic she has addressed in previous interviews as both a compliment to her craft and, at times, a misconception she has had to actively correct.

The clip from her conversation with Carter Efe quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing a mix of nostalgic and amused reactions from fans who grew up watching her films, with many crediting her performances as some of the most memorable villain roles in Nollywood's history.

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