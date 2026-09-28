Beyond comedy: Different times Mr Macaroni stood up for Nigerians and fellow celebrities

Beyond comedy: Different times Mr Macaroni stood up for Nigerians and fellow celebrities

Beyond comedy: Different times Mr Macaroni stood up for Nigerians and fellow celebrities

On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Nigerian comedian and content creator Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, revealed that he had been moved to tears after Nigerians, including several of his industry colleagues, shared stories of how he had helped them at different points in their lives.

Celebs recount how Mr Macaroni helped them at different points in their lives, from career opportunities to personal support.

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Mr Macaroni says he struggled to ask for help despite spending years giving to people around him.

Mr Macaroni reveals how a mystery benefactor repeatedly helped him settle his debts during one of the hardest periods of his life.

Mr Macaroni said he had always believed that the reason God gave him resources was so he could give back. However, after years of giving and rarely asking for help, he found himself in a difficult financial season where he needed support from others.

He admitted that he had spent too much time thinking about what he had lost instead of being grateful for surviving what he described as one of the hardest periods of his life.

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“I am used to always giving and hardly ever receiving because everyone thought I had in abundance,” he added.

But the stories that followed his post offered a glimpse into the extent of his generosity, with celebrities and everyday Nigerians recalling moments when Mr Macaroni came through for them.

Peter Fatomilola recalls an unexpected ₦1m

It started with veteran actor Peter Fatomilola, who praised Mr Macaroni after their encounter on a movie set.

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Fatomilola recalled that after he completed two scenes at a location in Fiditi, Oyo State, he was preparing to leave when Mr Macaroni escorted him to his car and offered him money for fuel.

According to the veteran actor, the production had paid him ₦50,000 for the two scenes, but Mr Macaroni gave him ₦200,000 for fuel.

Mr Macaroni later invited Fatomilola to another production in Lekki, Lagos, where he acted alongside veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Fatomilola said he had not negotiated a fee before the scene, but was stunned when he discovered that Mr Macaroni had paid him ₦1 million for the role.

Kunle Afolayan recalls Mr Macaroni's kind gesture

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Popular Nollywood producer Kunle Afolayan also joined the conversation, recalling some of the personal gestures he had received from Mr Macaroni.

“But you have a good heart. You donated a table tennis table to Kap Village and bought me plenty of perfumes.”

The Cute Abiola remembers when he needed help

Fellow comedian TheCute Abiola recalled a much more difficult moment in his life when Mr Macaroni came through for him.

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“I can never forget you in my life. You came through for me with all your energy when I was in the Nigerian Navy cell, and you even sent money to my family for their upkeep. I will always appreciate and remember your kindness. Thank you so much.”

His testimony highlighted a different side of Mr Macaroni’s support. It was not only about giving people money but also about standing beside them during moments of personal crisis.

“You are a real one,” Craze Clown added.

A student says Mr Macaroni helped her earn Grade A

One of the most unexpected testimonies came from a graduate who recalled how Mr Macaroni assisted her with her final-year project.

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“Mr Macaroni, I studied you for my final year project. I reached out to interview you, you answered my questions, and I made an A! Always grateful,” she explained.

Activist recalls his support during #EndSARS

Activist Rinu Oduola also recalled how Mr Macaroni supported her during the 2020 #EndSARS protests and the difficult period that followed.

“Throughout the end of 2020 and 2021, when many people thought I had funds from #EndSARS with me or got rich from the protests, this man was the one to send money for a lot of things to be done.”

Mr Macaroni was one of the prominent entertainers who participated in the #EndSARS protests and used his platform to speak about police brutality, governance, and citizens’ rights. He was arrested in February 2021 during a protest against the reopening of the Lekki tollgate and was later granted bail.

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Years later, he disclosed that repeated threats and concerns about his family’s safety eventually made him step back from publicly speaking about the government.

“I stopped talking about the government because I was receiving so many threats, and my family wasn’t safe. My mom would call me, crying that there were strange movements around the house.”

His advocacy has therefore been another part of the story of his relationship with Nigerians, alongside the more personal acts of kindness now being recalled by those he helped.