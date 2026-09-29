Justice Aigbona Momodu sentences four men to death over kidnapping and other offences in Edo State

Justice Aigbona Momodu sentences four men to death over kidnapping and other offences in Edo State

Four men face death penalty after Edo court links them to market kidnapping that shocked Benin residents

Edo State Special Criminal Court has sentenced four men to death for kidnapping a woman at Vegetable Market, Benin City, while also handing down prison terms for other offences.

Four men have been sentenced to death by hanging or lethal injection for kidnapping and other crimes in Edo State.

The convicts were found guilty over the broad-daylight abduction of a woman at Vegetable Market, Airport Road, Benin City.

Justice Aigbona Momodu said the law prevented him from reducing the punishment despite having personal discretion.

The court also ordered the destruction of a pump-action firearm and cartridges used as exhibits in the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four men have been handed death sentences by the Edo State Special Criminal Court for their roles in the kidnapping of a woman at the Vegetable Market area along Airport Road, Benin City.

The court, presided over by Justice Aigbona Momodu, delivered the judgment on Tuesday in what became the court’s first kidnapping case verdict since it was established.

The convicts — Marvellous Isaac, Wisdom Michael, Rufus Emete Michael and Gift Raphael — were tried on an 11-count charge involving kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

During sentencing, Justice Momodu said he had no choice but to apply the punishment provided by law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS:



Special Court Sentences Four To De@th For Kidn@pping, Cultism And Other Offences In Edo State



The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for kidnapping, membership of a secret cult and other violent crimes.



The… https://t.co/kXrgdv1Iz4 pic.twitter.com/B9Im4yg9Wd — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) September 29, 2026

According to him, “My hands are tied under the law. I wish I have the law permit me to exercise my discretion. I would have, but my hands are tied. I will just impose the sentence as prescribed by the law.”

Four convicts appeared before the Edo State Special Criminal Court during proceedings in the kidnapping case.

The judge sentenced Marvellous Isaac to seven years imprisonment on count one, death by hanging or lethal injection on counts two to nine, 10 years imprisonment on count 10 and life imprisonment on count 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wisdom Michael also received seven years imprisonment on count one and death sentences on counts two to nine.

Rufus Emete Michael was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on count one and death on counts two, three, four, six and seven.

Gift Raphael got seven years imprisonment on count one and death sentences on counts two, four, six and eight.

The case followed the June 14, 2026, daylight kidnapping of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road in Benin City, an incident that reportedly happened in public and caused concern among residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Edo State Special Criminal Court was created on July 1, 2026, to handle kidnapping and cultism-related offences and help speed up the prosecution of violent crime cases in the state.

Apart from the prison and death sentences, Justice Momodu also ordered the confiscation of a JoJef pump-action firearm and four cartridges tendered during the trial.

The court directed that the weapons be handed over to the Edo State Police Armourer at the State CID for destruction within 30 days.

Justice Momodu delivered the court’s first kidnapping judgment since the special court was established in Edo State.

Delivering the final part of the judgment, the judge said:

Advertisement

Advertisement