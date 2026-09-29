Four men face death penalty after Edo court links them to market kidnapping that shocked Benin residents
Four men have been sentenced to death by hanging or lethal injection for kidnapping and other crimes in Edo State.
The convicts were found guilty over the broad-daylight abduction of a woman at Vegetable Market, Airport Road, Benin City.
Justice Aigbona Momodu said the law prevented him from reducing the punishment despite having personal discretion.
The court also ordered the destruction of a pump-action firearm and cartridges used as exhibits in the case.
Four men have been handed death sentences by the Edo State Special Criminal Court for their roles in the kidnapping of a woman at the Vegetable Market area along Airport Road, Benin City.
The court, presided over by Justice Aigbona Momodu, delivered the judgment on Tuesday in what became the court’s first kidnapping case verdict since it was established.
The convicts — Marvellous Isaac, Wisdom Michael, Rufus Emete Michael and Gift Raphael — were tried on an 11-count charge involving kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.
During sentencing, Justice Momodu said he had no choice but to apply the punishment provided by law.
BREAKING NEWS:— CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) September 29, 2026
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According to him, “My hands are tied under the law. I wish I have the law permit me to exercise my discretion. I would have, but my hands are tied. I will just impose the sentence as prescribed by the law.”
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The judge sentenced Marvellous Isaac to seven years imprisonment on count one, death by hanging or lethal injection on counts two to nine, 10 years imprisonment on count 10 and life imprisonment on count 11.
Wisdom Michael also received seven years imprisonment on count one and death sentences on counts two to nine.
Rufus Emete Michael was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on count one and death on counts two, three, four, six and seven.
Gift Raphael got seven years imprisonment on count one and death sentences on counts two, four, six and eight.
The case followed the June 14, 2026, daylight kidnapping of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road in Benin City, an incident that reportedly happened in public and caused concern among residents.
The Edo State Special Criminal Court was created on July 1, 2026, to handle kidnapping and cultism-related offences and help speed up the prosecution of violent crime cases in the state.
Apart from the prison and death sentences, Justice Momodu also ordered the confiscation of a JoJef pump-action firearm and four cartridges tendered during the trial.
The court directed that the weapons be handed over to the Edo State Police Armourer at the State CID for destruction within 30 days.
Delivering the final part of the judgment, the judge said:
“Exhibit M, the JoJef pump action, and two un-expended cartridges, and the two expended cartridges, Exhibit E and E1, are hereby confiscated to the federal government of Nigeria. Both exhibits shall be handed over to the Edo State Armourer of the Nigerian Police, State CID, Edo State Headquarters, by the Deputy Director of the Criminal Division for destruction 30 days hence. This shall be the judgment of the courts.”