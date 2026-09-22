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Nollywood stars Rachael Okonkwo, Eucharia Anunobi get political appointments in Enugu

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:32 - 22 September 2026
Nollywood stars Rachael Okonkwo, Eucharia Anunobi get political appointments in Enugu
Popular Nollywood actresses Rachael Okonkwo and Eucharia Anunobi have been appointed as aides to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.
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  • Rachael Okonkwo appointed Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development by Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah.

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  • Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi is appointed Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for Enugu-North Zone.

  • Enugu Governor Peter Mbah appoints 101 aides, including Nollywood actresses Rachael Okonkwo and Eucharia Anunobi.

A public announcement issued on Monday, September 21, 2026, by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, revealed that Mbah appointed 101 aides across three categories: seven Special Advisers, six Senior Special Assistants and 88 Special Assistants.

Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development.

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The actress, who hails from Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, gained prominence with her lead role in the Nkoli Nwa Nsukka film series. She began her career in Nollywood in the mid-2000s 

Anunobi was appointed Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for Enugu-North Zone.

The veteran actress rose to prominence in the 1990s, has featured in more than 90 films throughout her career, and later became an evangelist.

You Might Like; Actress Eucharia Anunobi preaches against seeking validation from others

Other appointments

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The Senior Special Assistants appointed alongside Okonkwo are: Barr. Okey Ude, Inter-Party and Mobilisation; Hon. Chinedu Chukwunwike, Party Monitoring; Barr. Peter Chukwujekwu Ogbe, Legal and Regulatory Compliance; Chukwudi Ozoeluba, Boundary and Land Dispute Resolution; and Frank Udemezue, Small and Medium Enterprise Development.

The Special Advisers are Chief S.N.C. Nwagu, Conflict Resolution and Mediation; Hon. Dr Fidelis Odo, Inter-Governmental Affairs and Co-ordination; Augustine Okoli, Policy Affairs and Analysis; Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, Stakeholders Relations and Community Affairs; Chimezie Nkwuo, Economic Development; Chief Vitalis Okonkwo, Grassroots Coordination; and Peter Andy Omeje, Commerce and Business Development.

Anunobi is among several appointees in the Special Assistant category, which also includes portfolios covering forest protection, health facility maintenance, environmental protection, market decongestion, youth engagement, civic education, media and grassroots mobilisation.

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