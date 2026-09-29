That shawarma you love could be ruining your health. Here’s why.

That shawarma you love could be ruining your health. Here’s why.

The dark side of your favorite shawarma—stop eating it until you read this!

Frequent shawarma consumption may expose Nigerians to foodborne illnesses and increase long-term health risks linked to processed meat, salt and excess calories.

Experts warn that frequent shawarma consumption may increase exposure to unhealthy levels of salt, sugar, fat and processed meat.

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Processed meat, including sausages commonly added to shawarma, is linked to colorectal cancer.

Poor handling and storage of meat, vegetables and creamy sauces can increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Experts advise Nigerians to eat shawarma less frequently and pay attention to how and where it is prepared.

That shawarma you love grabbing after work, during a night out or on your way home may be doing more than satisfying your hunger.

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Health experts have warned that frequent consumption of shawarma , particularly varieties packed with processed meat, salty seasonings, creamy sauces and other high-calorie ingredients, could contribute to serious health problems over time.

A recent investigation by PUNCH Healthwise examined the growing popularity of shawarma among Nigerians and raised concerns about both the nutritional content of the popular street food and the way some vendors prepare and store its ingredients.

The concerns range from foodborne infections caused by poor hygiene to longer-term health risks associated with diets high in processed meat, salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

However, experts are not saying that eating an occasional shawarma will give someone cancer or kidney disease. Rather, the concern is about frequent consumption and the cumulative effects of some of the ingredients commonly used in the meal.

The cancer concern is linked to processed meat

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One of the biggest concerns raised by experts is the processed meat commonly added to Nigerian shawarma.

Sausages are a popular addition to many shawarma wraps, but the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified processed meat as carcinogenic to humans.

The classification was based on sufficient evidence that consuming processed meat causes colorectal cancer. IARC defines processed meat as meat that has been transformed through processes such as salting, curing, fermentation or smoking to enhance flavour or preservation.

This does not mean that eating a sausage-filled shawarma once will cause cancer.

The issue is regular and high consumption over time. When processed meat becomes a frequent part of a person's diet, the associated cancer risk becomes a greater concern.

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That distinction is important because shawarma itself has not been classified by IARC as a carcinogen. The concern relates to ingredients such as processed meat and the overall dietary pattern.

Your kidneys may also be affected by what goes into the wrap

shawarma

Experts also raised concerns about the amount of salt and sugar that may be present in some shawarma meals.

Shawarma can contain processed meat, heavily seasoned chicken, sauces and other ingredients that increase the overall sodium and calorie content of the meal.

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Eating too much sodium can contribute to high blood pressure. In turn, high blood pressure is an important risk factor for chronic kidney disease.

The concern therefore isn't that shawarma directly damages the kidneys after one meal. Rather, regularly eating meals high in salt and calories can contribute to conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes, which can subsequently affect kidney health.

This is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where kidney disease has become a significant public health concern.

Then there is the mayonnaise and creamy sauce

For many Nigerians, the sauce is what makes shawarma. But the creamy sauces used in some shawarma can add substantial amounts of fat and calories to an already energy-dense meal.

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PUNCH Healthwise reported that some shawarma vendors use several tablespoons of mayonnaise-based or creamy sauces in a single wrap.

The issue is not simply mayonnaise itself. How much is used and how it is stored and handled also matter.

A mayonnaise-based sauce that is improperly stored, particularly in hot conditions, can create an environment where harmful microorganisms multiply.

The hygiene problem may be an even more immediate concern

While cancer and kidney disease are long-term concerns, poor food hygiene can cause illness much sooner.

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During its investigation, PUNCH Healthwise visited shawarma vendors around parts of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, including areas around Ascon and Ibafo.

The investigation observed exposed chicken and sauces, vegetables kept without adequate protection and food-handling practices that raised hygiene concerns. In one instance, a vendor was observed handling food and collecting money with the same hand.

Some ingredients were also reportedly kept in conditions where they could be exposed to dust, flies and other contaminants.

These practices matter because contaminated food can cause foodborne illnesses, including infections that lead to diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and other symptoms.

The World Health Organisation estimates that contaminated food causes about 600 million illnesses and 420,000 deaths globally every year.

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Some Nigerians have reported falling sick after eating shawarma

PUNCH Healthwise also spoke to consumers who described becoming ill after eating shawarma.

Their experiences included symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain and weakness, with at least one person reporting that she required hospital treatment after becoming severely ill.

These individual accounts, however, do not prove that shawarma caused their illnesses. Food poisoning and gastrointestinal symptoms can have several causes.

They do, however, illustrate why food preparation, storage and hygiene matter when buying ready-to-eat food.

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Research has also found bacteria in shawarma samples

The concerns are not based only on individual experiences. The report also cited a peer-reviewed study that examined 199 ready-to-eat food samples in Lagos, including 35 shawarma samples purchased from vendors in Agege, Iyana-Ipaja and Ikorodu.

The study found bacterial contamination in the samples and identified organisms including Klebsiella, Proteus and Bacillus among the bacteria detected in the ready-to-eat foods.

The finding does not mean that every shawarma sold in Lagos is contaminated or unsafe.

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It does, however, reinforce the importance of proper food handling, cooking, storage and hygiene when preparing ready-to-eat meals.

So, should Nigerians stop eating shawarma?

Not necessarily. The experts' concerns are primarily about how often it is eaten, what is inside it and how it is prepared.

Someone who occasionally enjoys a shawarma is in a different situation from someone who eats one several times a week or makes processed-meat-filled shawarma a regular part of their diet.

For people who enjoy shawarma, experts recommend moderation and making healthier choices where possible.

This can include asking for less mayonnaise or creamy sauce, choosing lean grilled chicken, adding more vegetables and limiting processed meats such as sausages.

It is also worth paying attention to the vendor.

If meat, vegetables or sauces are visibly exposed to flies and dust, if food is handled with visibly dirty hands or if creamy sauces appear to have been sitting unrefrigerated for long periods, choosing another vendor may be the safer option.

The WHO similarly stresses that safe food requires proper preparation, storage and handling throughout the food chain.

So, the next time you reach for that shawarma, the issue isn't that you must never eat it again.

The bigger concern is making it an almost-everyday habit, especially when it contains processed meat, heavy sauces and large amounts of salt and calories, or when it comes from a vendor with questionable hygiene practices.