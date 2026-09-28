Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade earns double honours after donating entire producer’s earnings from her film to children’s education

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has received two social impact honours after donating the entire producer’s earnings from her film, Mother’s Love, to the education of children from underserved communities.

Omotola Jalade receives Social Impact Award and Lifetime Social Impact recognition from Israel Tribune and 90210 Enterprise.

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The Nollywood actress donated the entire producer’s earnings from Mother’s Love to support the education of children in underserved communities.

Omotola says her decision to give back through her film has become an inspiration to her after it resonated with many people.

The actress revealed that the gesture was inspired by her desire to support children in communities such as Makoko, one of the locations featured in the film.

According to Omotola, she did not anticipate the impact her decision would have when she chose to give away the earnings from the movie.

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“When I decided to donate our entire producers’ earnings from “MothersLovetheMovie “, to the education of children from underserved communities such as Makoko… Little did I know how many it would resonate with, touch, or were watching ! Our little Act of Obedience has continued to be an inspiration even to me.

The actress said the initiative has now earned her recognition from the Israel Tribune and 90210 Enterprise.

“Honored to receive both a Social Impact Award and Lifetime Social Impact recognition from both the #IsraelTribune and @90210enterprise, a joint first recognition by them. Thank you!”

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Omotola described the recognition as a reflection of her gratitude for being able to combine her career with giving back to society.

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“I am truly grateful to God to be able to do what I love and give back through it.”