Queen Oladunni Decency held her signature guitar during a studio promotional session in the 1970s

Queen Oladunni Decency held her signature guitar during a studio promotional session in the 1970s

Meet the Nigerian woman who shocked everyone by becoming the country's first female guitarist before dying at just 28

Queen Oladunni Decency broke barriers as Nigeria's first female guitarist and a Juju music pioneer. Here's the inspiring story of the music icon whose life ended at 28.

Queen Oladunni Decency is widely regarded as Nigeria's first female guitarist.

She formed Her Majesty Queen Oladunni Decency and Her Unity Orchestra at just 17 years old.

She became one of the most respected female figures in Juju music, leading her own band and recording several hit songs.

She died in 1978 at the age of 28, but remains one of Nigeria's most influential music pioneers.

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When people talk about the pioneers of Juju music in Nigeria, names like King Sunny Ade and Ebenezer Obey usually dominate the conversation. But long before women became more visible in the industry, one fearless woman was already making history with a guitar in her hands.

That woman was Serifatu Oladunni Oduguwa, better known as Queen Oladunni Decency.

She is widely recognised as Nigeria's first female guitarist, a title that made her one of the country's biggest music trailblazers. At a time when Juju music was almost entirely controlled by men, Queen Oladunni stepped into the spotlight and proved that talent had no gender.

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Born in 1949, Oladunni developed a passion for music at a young age. Rather than simply joining an existing group, she carved her own path.

At just 17 years old, she formed her own band, Her Majesty Queen Oladunni Decency and Her Unity Orchestra. That achievement alone was remarkable for a young woman in Nigeria during the 1960s.

The Juju music pioneer captivated audiences with her exceptional guitar skills and commanding stage performances.

Her performances quickly caught attention across the country.

Known for her energetic stage presence, powerful voice and exceptional guitar skills, Queen Oladunni became one of the few female musicians who could confidently lead a full Juju band. Her music blended rich melodies with intricate guitar rhythms that earned her loyal fans and respect from fellow musicians.

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She didn't just perform, she led.

In an industry where women were rarely seen as band leaders or instrumentalists, she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with some of Juju music's biggest names. Her concerts attracted large audiences, and she became a familiar face at major entertainment venues.

Over the years, Queen Oladunni recorded several hit songs that further cemented her place in Nigerian music history. Although many younger Nigerians may not know her story today, music historians continue to regard her as one of the country's most influential female performers.

Sadly, her promising career was cut short.

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Queen Oladunni Decency died in 1978 at the age of 28, leaving behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire female artists and instrumentalists decades later.

Despite her short life, her impact remains undeniable. She broke barriers, challenged stereotypes and opened doors for women in Nigeria's music industry.