What is 'Ice’? The highly addictive substance more dangerous than cocaine surfacing across Nigeria

The NDLEA says Ice is worse than cocaine and marijuana, but what exactly is it? And why is it spreading fast in Nigeria? Here’s everything you need to know about the deadly drug ‘Mkpuru Mmiri’.”

“Ice” (Methamphetamine) is one of the most addictive drugs in the world. In a disturbing viral video, a man was captured, visibly under the influence of a substance known as "Ice". This video has triggered concern across Nigeria and a strong reaction from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, the agency issued a blunt warning:

“Ice is deadlier than Igbo, cocaine and heroine. Instead of taking Ice, take Igbo. Because for Igbo we fit still help you, but if you kolo from ice, only God can cure you.”

“Ice is deadlier than Igbo, cocaine and heroine. Instead of taking Ice, take Igbo. Because for Igbo we fit still help you, but if you kolo from ice, only God can cure you.”



— NDLEA



pic.twitter.com/JQPhUXKqtl https://t.co/8TLG9J6hZv — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) March 26, 2026

While the phrase "take igbo" (weed or cannabis) is misleading since "igbo" is also a hard substance with negative side effects, the viral video, as well as NDLEA’s strong warning, has left many wondering what ice is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what exactly is “Ice? What are the risks and side effects of ice, and why is it considered dangerous? Let’s get into it!

What Is “Ice”?

What is Ice?

“Ice” is the street name for crystal methamphetamine. It is a powerful synthetic stimulant drug chemically similar to amphetamine but far stronger and more addictive. The drug typically appears as shiny, glass-like crystals, hence the nickname "ice".

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Nigeria, it is widely known as “Mkpuru Mmiri”, especially in the Southeast, which has the highest use, with high prevalence among adolescents and youth in this region.

Why “Ice” Is So Dangerous

Unlike substances like cannabis (Igbo), “Ice” directly attacks the brain’s reward system. It floods it with dopamine, the chemical responsible for pleasure. This creates an intense "high" but also rapidly rewires the brain.

Here’s what makes it especially dangerous:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. It is extremely addictive.

“Ice” is one of the most addictive drugs in the world; even a few uses can lead to dependency.

2. It causes severe mental health damage.

Long-term use can cause:

Paranoia

Hallucinations

Aggression

Psychosis (losing touch with reality)

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. It has physical health risks.

Users may experience:

Rapid heart rate

High blood pressure

Stroke or heart failure

Extreme weight loss

4. It has a high risk of death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overdose is common and can happen suddenly, even in first-time users.

Ice vs Marijuana vs Cocaine: What’s the Difference?

NDLEA’s claim that ice is “worse” than marijuana and cocaine is based on potency and long-term effects.

Drug Type Addiction Level Key Risk Marijuana (Igbo) Depressant Moderate Memory & motivation issues Cocaine Stimulant High Heart problems Ice (Meth) Strong stimulant Extremely High Brain damage, psychosis



Advertisement

Advertisement

The key difference is that Ice delivers a longer, more intense, and serious impact, with faster and more serious damage.

How is Ice Used?

“Ice” can be:

Smoked

Injected

Snorted

Swallowed

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smoking and injecting are the most dangerous because they send the drug to the brain almost instantly. This gives the feeling of:

Intense euphoria

Increased energy

Confidence boost

Reduced need for sleep

But once the effects wear off, users often experience the following:

Depression

Anxiety

Fatigue

Strong cravings

This cycle fuels addiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Ice Is Spreading in Nigeria

Ice (Mkpuru Mmiri or meth) is spreading fast in Nigeria and has become a growing concern for authorities, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The following are the likely reasons for high prevalence among youths:

Economic hardship

Youth unemployment

Peer pressure

Increased local production

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent years, Nigeria has also been identified as a production hub for methamphetamine, making the drug more accessible.

In All