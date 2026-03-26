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What is 'Ice’? The highly addictive substance more dangerous than cocaine surfacing across Nigeria
“Ice” (Methamphetamine) is one of the most addictive drugs in the world. In a disturbing viral video, a man was captured, visibly under the influence of a substance known as "Ice". This video has triggered concern across Nigeria and a strong reaction from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
In a follow-up video, the agency issued a blunt warning:
“Ice is deadlier than Igbo, cocaine and heroine. Instead of taking Ice, take Igbo. Because for Igbo we fit still help you, but if you kolo from ice, only God can cure you.”
“Ice is deadlier than Igbo, cocaine and heroine. Instead of taking Ice, take Igbo. Because for Igbo we fit still help you, but if you kolo from ice, only God can cure you.”— Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) March 26, 2026
— NDLEA
pic.twitter.com/JQPhUXKqtl https://t.co/8TLG9J6hZv
While the phrase "take igbo" (weed or cannabis) is misleading since "igbo" is also a hard substance with negative side effects, the viral video, as well as NDLEA’s strong warning, has left many wondering what ice is.
So, what exactly is “Ice? What are the risks and side effects of ice, and why is it considered dangerous? Let’s get into it!
What Is “Ice”?
“Ice” is the street name for crystal methamphetamine. It is a powerful synthetic stimulant drug chemically similar to amphetamine but far stronger and more addictive. The drug typically appears as shiny, glass-like crystals, hence the nickname "ice".
In Nigeria, it is widely known as “Mkpuru Mmiri”, especially in the Southeast, which has the highest use, with high prevalence among adolescents and youth in this region.
Why “Ice” Is So Dangerous
Unlike substances like cannabis (Igbo), “Ice” directly attacks the brain’s reward system. It floods it with dopamine, the chemical responsible for pleasure. This creates an intense "high" but also rapidly rewires the brain.
Here’s what makes it especially dangerous:
1. It is extremely addictive.
“Ice” is one of the most addictive drugs in the world; even a few uses can lead to dependency.
2. It causes severe mental health damage.
Long-term use can cause:
Paranoia
Hallucinations
Aggression
Psychosis (losing touch with reality)
3. It has physical health risks.
Users may experience:
Rapid heart rate
High blood pressure
Stroke or heart failure
Extreme weight loss
4. It has a high risk of death.
Overdose is common and can happen suddenly, even in first-time users.
Ice vs Marijuana vs Cocaine: What’s the Difference?
NDLEA’s claim that ice is “worse” than marijuana and cocaine is based on potency and long-term effects.
Drug
Type
Addiction Level
Key Risk
Marijuana (Igbo)
Depressant
Moderate
Memory & motivation issues
Cocaine
Stimulant
High
Heart problems
Ice (Meth)
Strong stimulant
Extremely High
Brain damage, psychosis
The key difference is that Ice delivers a longer, more intense, and serious impact, with faster and more serious damage.
How is Ice Used?
“Ice” can be:
Smoked
Injected
Snorted
Swallowed
Smoking and injecting are the most dangerous because they send the drug to the brain almost instantly. This gives the feeling of:
Intense euphoria
Increased energy
Confidence boost
Reduced need for sleep
But once the effects wear off, users often experience the following:
Depression
Anxiety
Fatigue
Strong cravings
This cycle fuels addiction.
Why Ice Is Spreading in Nigeria
Ice (Mkpuru Mmiri or meth) is spreading fast in Nigeria and has become a growing concern for authorities, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.
The following are the likely reasons for high prevalence among youths:
Economic hardship
Youth unemployment
Peer pressure
Increased local production
In recent years, Nigeria has also been identified as a production hub for methamphetamine, making the drug more accessible.
In All
“Ice” is not just another street drug or a phase. This substance is highly destructive with life-altering consequences.
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