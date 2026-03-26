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What is 'Ice’? The highly addictive substance more dangerous than cocaine surfacing across Nigeria

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:27 - 26 March 2026
The NDLEA says Ice is worse than cocaine and marijuana, but what exactly is it? And why is it spreading fast in Nigeria? Here’s everything you need to know about the deadly drug ‘Mkpuru Mmiri’.”
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“Ice” (Methamphetamine) is one of the most addictive drugs in the world. In a disturbing viral video, a man was captured, visibly under the influence of a substance known as "Ice". This video has triggered concern across Nigeria and a strong reaction from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

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In a follow-up video, the agency issued a blunt warning:

“Ice is deadlier than Igbo, cocaine and heroine. Instead of taking Ice, take Igbo. Because for Igbo we fit still help you, but if you kolo from ice, only God can cure you.”

While the phrase "take igbo" (weed or cannabis) is misleading since "igbo" is also a hard substance with negative side effects, the viral video, as well as NDLEA’s strong warning, has left many wondering what ice is.

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So, what exactly is “Ice? What are the risks and side effects of ice, and why is it considered dangerous? Let’s get into it!

Read Next: 7 Early Warning Signs Your Brain Is in Trouble (And What They Could Mean)

What Is “Ice”?

methamphetamine-ice-meaning
What is Ice?

“Ice” is the street name for crystal methamphetamine. It is a powerful synthetic stimulant drug chemically similar to amphetamine but far stronger and more addictive. The drug typically appears as shiny, glass-like crystals, hence the nickname "ice".

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In Nigeria, it is widely known as “Mkpuru Mmiri”, especially in the Southeast, which has the highest use, with high prevalence among adolescents and youth in this region.

Read Also: These 6 diseases claim more lives annually than HIV, according to WHO data

Why “Ice” Is So Dangerous

Unlike substances like cannabis (Igbo), “Ice” directly attacks the brain’s reward system. It floods it with dopamine, the chemical responsible for pleasure. This creates an intense "high" but also rapidly rewires the brain.

Here’s what makes it especially dangerous:

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1. It is extremely addictive.

“Ice” is one of the most addictive drugs in the world; even a few uses can lead to dependency.

2. It causes severe mental health damage.

Long-term use can cause:

  • Paranoia

  • Hallucinations

  • Aggression

  • Psychosis (losing touch with reality)

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Read Next: Drug Abuse in Nigeria: 20 everyday medications harming your health

3. It has physical health risks.

Users may experience:

  • Rapid heart rate

  • High blood pressure

  • Stroke or heart failure

  • Extreme weight loss

4. It has a high risk of death.

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Overdose is common and can happen suddenly, even in first-time users.

Read Also: NAFDAC DG Says Alcohol Is Responsible For Banditry, Kidnapping, Unwanted Pregnancy

Ice vs Marijuana vs Cocaine: What’s the Difference?

NDLEA’s claim that ice is “worse” than marijuana and cocaine is based on potency and long-term effects.

Drug

Type

Addiction Level

Key Risk

Marijuana (Igbo)

Depressant

Moderate

Memory & motivation issues

Cocaine

Stimulant

High

Heart problems

Ice (Meth)

Strong stimulant

Extremely High

Brain damage, psychosis


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The key difference is that Ice delivers a longer, more intense, and serious impact, with faster and more serious damage.

Read Next: Vaping vs Smoking: Which One Does More Damage To Your Health?

How is Ice Used? 

“Ice” can be:

  • Smoked

  • Injected

  • Snorted

  • Swallowed

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Smoking and injecting are the most dangerous because they send the drug to the brain almost instantly. This gives the feeling of: 

  • Intense euphoria

  • Increased energy

  • Confidence boost

  • Reduced need for sleep

But once the effects wear off, users often experience the following:

  • Depression

  • Anxiety

  • Fatigue

  • Strong cravings

This cycle fuels addiction.

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Read Next: Two Fake Alcohol Dealers Receive 40 Years' Jail Sentence in Lagos

Why Ice Is Spreading in Nigeria

Ice (Mkpuru Mmiri or meth) is spreading fast in Nigeria and has become a growing concern for authorities, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The following are the likely reasons for high prevalence among youths: 

  • Economic hardship

  • Youth unemployment

  • Peer pressure

  • Increased local production

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In recent years, Nigeria has also been identified as a production hub for methamphetamine, making the drug more accessible.

In All

“Ice” is not just another street drug or a phase. This substance is highly destructive with life-altering consequences.

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