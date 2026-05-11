NDLEA officials collaborate with school authorities to sensitise students on the dangers of substance abuse.

NDLEA officials collaborate with school authorities to sensitise students on the dangers of substance abuse.

No Test, No Entry: Federal Government orders drug screening for new and returning students nationwide

The Federal Government plans mandatory drug tests for new and returning students across Nigeria as rising substance abuse in secondary schools sparks nationwide concern, debate and calls for urgent reforms.

SUMMARY

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The Federal Government is proposing mandatory drug screening for new and returning students over rising substance abuse cases in schools across Nigeria.

Authorities say increasing drug use among secondary school students has become a national public health and education crisis requiring urgent intervention.

While supporters see the policy as necessary for early detection and prevention, critics warn about privacy concerns, stigma and possible abuse of the system.

Nigeria’s growing drug abuse crisis among teenagers and secondary school students has triggered fresh concern across the country.

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This has forced the Federal Government and anti-narcotics agencies to consider stricter measures, including mandatory drug tests for students.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is championing this latest proposal, with backing from the Federal Ministry of Education.

They are taking this step because mounting evidence shows that substance abuse is becoming increasingly common among young Nigerians. This trend is especially noticeable in secondary schools and universities.

PICTORIAL 🇳🇬🚨: National Drug Law Enforcement Agency alerts parents over suspicious sachets circulating in Lagos following a major ₦5.8 billion drug bust, raising fresh concerns about child safety and illicit distribution methods. pic.twitter.com/ZlihUiAMKv — The Yoruba Times (@TheYorubaTimes) May 10, 2026

According to reports, the policy discussion followed strategic meetings between Education Ministry officials and NDLEA Chairman Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), who warned that Nigeria is facing a dangerous youth drug epidemic.

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NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa [NDLEA]

Why is the government alarmed?

NDLEA Operatives

For years, drug abuse in Nigeria was largely associated with adults and criminal networks. But recent studies and NDLEA findings suggest the crisis has shifted heavily toward teenagers and students.

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One of the most alarming revelations came from a 2024 study conducted by the NDLEA and the Federal Ministry of Education in Lagos State, which found that 13.6% of secondary school students had experimented with drugs, while 6.9% were active users.

Authorities say substances commonly abused by students include cannabis, tramadol, codeine mixtures, alcohol, cigarettes, inhalants and other psychoactive substances.

The NDLEA has also repeatedly warned that secondary school students are now among the most vulnerable groups affected by drug abuse in Nigeria.

Officials fear the trend could worsen if urgent intervention measures are not introduced.

The proposal behind mandatory drug tests

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The proposed policy is expected to target:

Students seeking admission into tertiary institutions

Students entering senior secondary schools

Students already enrolled in schools

Random screenings in some institutions

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Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa reportedly said the move became necessary because of the rising rate of substance abuse among students and the broader social consequences attached to it.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

This mandate is the result of a year-long strategy. It began in August 2025 when the Federal Government and the NDLEA planned to introduce compulsory testing for university students.

This proposal has now expanded into a nationwide directive that covers all levels of secondary and higher education.

The Federal Government is also pushing for expanded drug education in primary and secondary schools as part of a broader prevention strategy.

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🇳🇬 Nigeria has introduced firm new measures to combat drug and substance abuse in secondary schools.



The National Implementation Guidelines mandate compulsory drug testing to create safer learning environments and protect students' mental health and academic performance.



Key… pic.twitter.com/OgCgG4LDVc — Sputnik Africa (@sputnik_africa) May 11, 2026

The "help-first" protocol

The government has been quick to clarify that the policy is restorative, not just punitive.

According to the Ministry of Education’s implementation framework, students who test positive will be managed through a three-tier intervention system:

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First-time positive: Mandatory in-school counselling and parental notification.

Repeated use: Referral to professional psychiatric or addiction specialists for outpatient care.

Chronic cases: If a student fails a third test, they face temporary suspension to undergo full-scale rehabilitation at a certified facility, with a "fit-to-return" certificate required for re-entry.

With food prices rising and the economy facing pressure, the government sees this rule as a way to help ensure the next generation is ready for the future.

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