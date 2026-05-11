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Ilebaye’s father gives reasons for physically abusing his superstar daughter

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 11:23 - 11 May 2026
Ilebaye’s father gives reasons for physically abusing his superstar daughter
​The father of Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye Odiniya has reacted to the ongoing conundrum in his household.
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​It would be recalled that the self-acclaimed Gen Z baddie, Ilebaye, was physically assaulted by her father, Hon. Emmanuel Godson Odiniya.

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​Reacting to the ongoing family debacle in an emotional audio statement, the Kogi politician who was arrested for brutally assaulting his daughter, said the issues between him and his daughter were never about hatred, stressing that Ilebaye had always been one of his “best children.”

Ilebaye's swollen face after being assaulted by her father

​“I want to put the record straight that what led to that was not that I don’t love my daughter. She was one of my best children,” he said, adding that he ensured she attended “the best school,” showing how much he cared for her.

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​According to him, he played a major role in supporting Ilebaye’s journey on Big Brother Naija, especially during her 2023 winning season.

​“When she told me she wanted to join Big Brother, I accepted it, and I began to work towards it,” he said.

Hon. Odiniya claimed he used his political connections and influence across Nigeria and abroad to mobilise votes for her.

​“I contributed a lot using my relationship with Nigerians all over and outside to vote for my daughter massively, ​it’s well over 75%," he stated.

He further alleged that governors, colleagues, and supporters from Kogi State contributed financially toward keeping her in the competition.

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​“Even governors of some states and my colleagues donated money, which was used in buying the IUC,” he claimed.

​The politician, who is reportedly receiving treatment in Abuja, expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of appreciation after her victory.

​“What I was expecting from her wasn’t coming,” he said, alleging that Ilebaye stopped listening to him and rarely gave him audience despite repeated attempts to reach her.

​“I would book Ilebaye five to six times in a week; she would never give me audience,” he alleged. He further maintained that he acted out of frustration while trying to correct her. ​He alleged that Ilebaye became difficult to advise after winning BBNaija and surrounding herself with certain friends.

“I told her to give a public appreciation to those who supported us till she won BBN, but she refused. Her fans began to move backwards, and we were not getting support as we expected,” he said.

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According to him, he repeatedly warned her about her lifestyle, spending habits and cosmetic procedures.

​“A child of 24/25, she went for surgery to beautify her face, her body, and her bum. Each time I talk to her, she will insult me."

He went further to say, "I still swallow the insult and continue to give her advice to the level she started looking at me as her number one enemy,” he alleged.

​He further claimed that, despite his advice to invest in projects that would help the less privileged, she ignored him and continued to spend lavishly.

​“The way she spends money… I told her several times, let us have a place that you can develop so that you can help the poor, the less privileged, but she won’t listen,” he added.

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