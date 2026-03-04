Two Fake Alcohol Dealers Receive 40 Years' Jail Sentence in Lagos

The Federal High Court convicts two men for producing and selling counterfeit alcoholic beverages in Lagos. Meanwhile, distillers plan protests over the nationwide ban on alcohol in sachets and small bottles.

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 40 years in prison in Lagos for producing and selling fake alcoholic drinks, the Federal High Court confirmed.

Otuorimuno Nelson Aziakpono, 58, and Ikegwuonu Davidson Ikechukwu, 28, were found guilty of producing, possessing, distributing, and selling adulterated and unregistered alcoholic beverages in Lagos.

According to NAFDAC, the convictions came after an enforcement operation on December 3, 2025. Officials raided Kojo Street, Ijanikin, and Vespa Market, uncovering large quantities of counterfeit alcohol. Fake versions of Hennessy, Jameson Irish Whiskey, William Lawson’s, and Gordon’s Gin were among the recovered products. Authorities said the drinks were dangerous, misleadingly packaged, and completely unsuitable for human consumption.

The suspects were charged on eight counts, including possession of unwholesome products, manufacturing counterfeit beverages, and distributing fake drinks—violations of multiple laws. NAFDAC emphasised its commitment to public safety and warned that adulterated alcoholic drinks pose serious health risks. The agency called on the public to report suspicious products and cooperate in ongoing enforcement efforts.

Distillers Protest Ban on Sachet Alcohol

Meanwhile, the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria plans to stage another protest against the nationwide ban on alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml. Employees are expected to gather at NAFDAC’s Oshodi office at 8:30 a.m. today, marking the eighth demonstration by distillers in 2026 alone.

The industry argues the ban could cost as many as five million Nigerians their jobs. The Federal Government, however, says the measure, officially launched in Abuja on Tuesday by the National Orientation Agency, NAFDAC, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, is aimed at curbing underage drinking and reducing harmful alcohol consumption. The ban officially came into effect on January 1, 2026, targeting the production, sale, and distribution of alcohol in sachets and bottles under 200ml.

