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Eko Bridge closed indefinitely: Lagos Government announces emergency repairs and alternative routes for commuters

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 22:24 - 10 May 2026
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, inspects the visible structural separation and expansion joint wear beneath the Eko Bridge following the emergency closure.
Lagos State authorities have announced an indefinite closure of the outbound carriageway of Eko Bridge for urgent structural repairs. This follows the discovery of five broken supporting piles, which have rendered that section of the bridge highly unstable. Although the inbound lane toward the Mainland remains open, please prepare for significant diversions.
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SUMMARY

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Lagos State has indefinitely closed the outbound section of Eko Bridge for emergency structural repairs and safety reinforcement.

  • Officials confirmed that failed support piles beneath the bridge triggered urgent intervention to prevent possible structural danger.

  • Commuters have been advised to use the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge, and other diversion routes as heavy traffic congestion is expected across Lagos.

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the emergency closure of the outbound section of Eko Bridge, starting Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

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This decision follows a critical safety report regarding failed support infrastructure beneath the bridge.

READ ALSO: 30-Year-Old, Shortest APC aspirant causes a stir after Kaduna reps screening

 

Why was the Eko Bridge closed?

The Federal Ministry of Works and the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation confirmed that a recent underwater assessment revealed critical damage. 

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According to Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, five structural support piles have failed, thus creating a "highly unstable" environment that poses a risk to motorists.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, ordered the immediate closure to prevent a potential "structural catastrophe" on the Eko Bridge.
Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, ordered the immediate closure to prevent a potential "structural catastrophe" on the Eko Bridge.

The scope of emergency repairs includes:

  • Replacement of Piles: Additional piling will be installed around the pier caps.

  • Structural Strengthening: Casting new pier caps and reinforcing existing foundations.

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  • Underwater Integrity Checks: Ongoing inspections by divers to assess further deterioration caused by age and illegal activities (such as scavenging).

  • Full Span Lifting: Engineers may need to lift sections of the bridge to replace damaged support components.

Which part of the Eko bridge is affected?

According to the statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the closure specifically affects the following:

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi
State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi
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  • Direction: Outbound from Apongbon and Ijora Olopa toward Lagos Island.

  • Note: The inward lane (heading toward the Mainland) will remain open to traffic for now.

Alternative routes for Lagos commuters

The 100-year-old Carter Bridge
The 100-year-old Carter Bridge

To mitigate the expected gridlock, the Lagos State Government has recommended several alternative routes.

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Traffic management personnel (LASTMA) will be stationed at key points to assist drivers.

Recommended routes:

  • Third Mainland Bridge: This is the primary alternative for motorists travelling from the Mainland to the Island.

  • Carter Bridge: Though also under monitoring, it remains an option for light vehicles; however, be aware of ongoing construction in this area.

RELATED: The Story Behind 125-Year-Old Carter Bridge and How It Connects Lagos Island to Mainland 

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  • Ikorodu Road: Use Funsho Williams Avenue to connect via the stadium toward Carter Bridge.

  • Iddo/Oyingbo: Local connections through Mainland corridors to bypass the Eko Bridge ramps.

Pro Tip: Commuters are advised to leave at least 60–90 minutes earlier than usual, as the closure of a major artery like Eko Bridge will ripple across all other bridge connections.

How will the Eko Bridge closure affect traffic in Lagos?

The Third Mainland Bridge is expected to carry the bulk of diverted traffic from the Eko Bridge outbound closure.
The Third Mainland Bridge is expected to carry the bulk of diverted traffic from the Eko Bridge outbound closure.
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The indefinite closure is expected to worsen traffic congestion across major parts of Lagos.

Areas expected to experience heavier traffic include:

  • Third Mainland Bridge

  • Apapa corridor

  • CMS

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  • Marina

  • Ijora

  • Surulere

  • Yaba

The bridge will remain closed until a full integrity assessment is completed. 

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While the Federal Government initially estimated a 10-day window for some phases of the work, the "indefinite" nature of the closure suggests that the full rehabilitation could take longer depending on what divers find beneath the waterline.

CONTINUE READING: Are Nigerian graduates truly unemployable? The truth about the job market 

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